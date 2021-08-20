Hugh Jackman Unable To Control His Emotions After Returning As MCU’s Wolverine

Hugh Jackman reacts emotionally when asked if he will reprise his iconic role as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jackman made his X-Men adaptation debut as Logan or Wolverine in 2000, quickly becoming identified with the role and imbuing the character with a burning sadness that fans appreciated. Logan, played by Hugh Jackman, became a fan favourite in the X-Men franchise, appearing in both ‘X2’ and ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’. His tangled and tumultuous relationship with Jean Grey was adapted into those films (Famke Janssen).

Jackman’s role was so popular that he went on to feature in three Wolverine standalone films, ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’, ‘The Wolverine’, and ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’. Jackman also featured in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ before starring in ‘Logan’, an adaptation of the Old Man Logan comics arc and possibly the most beloved of the X-Men films. Jackman’s Wolverine died at the end of that film, ostensibly heralding the end of an era, but the actor recently fueled talk that Wolverine could reemerge in the MCU. However, it looks that this isn’t the case anymore.

In an interview with SR to promote his new film ‘Reminiscence’, Jackman was asked if he would reprise his role as Wolverine in the MCU. Finally, the actor admitted that the part comes from his past. Jackman acknowledged his appreciation for the role of Wolverine, citing his friendship with Marvel president Kevin Feige as evidence of the character’s impact on his and others’ lives. Finally, he believes that while playing Wolverine was “the role of a lifetime”, that chapter was now closed.

Hugh Jackman couldn’t control his emotions after reprising his role as MCU’s Wolverine

He stated, “It’s in my past, man. Don’t tell anyone, alright? Let me just say one more thing. Because as I said that, there’s not a day goes by where I’m not unbelievably grateful for having been part of that MCU Universe. Particularly to be there at the beginning of it, and to watch it. To see Kevin Feige going from being an assistant to a producer and a mate of mine, to where he is today. And that was a role of a lifetime. So, I don’t ever want people to feel that when I say I’m done, it’s a glib thing. It was one of the great chapters of my life”.

WILL JACKMAN EVER RETURN FOR ANOTHER MCU ROLE?

Because of his complex portrayal of the gruff Logan, Jackman is one of the most identifiable onscreen X-Men characters. With Marvel integrating the multiverse into Phase 4 of the MCU, it appeared Hugh Jackman will be appearing in the mega-franchise. Indeed, with Ryan Reynolds‘ own mutant ‘Deadpool’, making the transition from 20th Century Fox to the MCU, it seems like another legendary character could easily follow suit.

Furthermore, with Marvel preparing to introduce the X-Men and mutants into the franchise, it would make sense to have a recognised face anchor. Still, Jackman appears to be correct in his conclusion that the chapter on Wolverine is now closed for him. While longstanding fans would love to see him return, one of the MCU’s Phase 4 themes is original heroes passing the torch to the next generation. Returning one of Marvel’s most iconic on-screen heroes would seem to contradict that. Marvel, on the other hand, should never be underestimated, and a cameo or allusion to Jackman’s character should never be ruled out.

