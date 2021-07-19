TRENDING TODAY

Hugh Jackman Returning As Wolverine, A Role He Never Wanted To Play Again

Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine
DKODING Studio
Aanish D

Aanish is a content writer and mega-nerd. He is a fan of many brands and franchises and will stop at almost nothing to defend 2016's Batman Vs Superman(you've been warned). After talking people's ears off about his favourite characters and TV shows, he decided to give them a break by writing starting to about it instead.

Previous Article
Kunal Nayyar Wants To Erase His The Big Bang Theory Past
No Newer Articles