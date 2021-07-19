Hugh Jackman Returning As Wolverine, A Role He Never Wanted To Play Again

Many fans and reporters have discovered promising evidence of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in the MCU despite all the problems this role has given him in the past.

Wolverine AKA James Howlett AKA Logan is one of Hugh Jackman’s most iconic roles alongside P.T Barnum, Van Helsing, and Jean Valjean. Hugh Jackman shares a record with Samuel L. Jackson for playing the same Marvel comic book character in more than ten Marvel movies.

Fans have often described Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine as the best possible iteration of the character and have been against casting a new actor in the role, wanting only Hugh Jackman to play Logan.

Hence, it is no surprise that all Marvel fans were full of enthusiasm when faced with the possibility of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine.

Why Do Fans Think Hugh Jackman Will Play Wolverine? Evidence Explained

All this speculation started with a Bosslogic post. Bosslogic is a very famous artist who is paid on a commission basis to make high-quality posters and/or fan art.

Bosslogic has previously worked on a professional level with both Marvel and DC. He not only designed the poster for the MCU ‘Spider-Man’ movie but also made the official teaser poster for Dwayne Johnson’s (The Rock) upcoming ‘Black Adam’ movie.

Bosslogic recently made a post for Instagram and Twitter showing what is clearly Wolverine’s arm with the three claws coming out of it. While it is true that X-23 also has similar powers and hence the same kind of claws, the arm in the photo does not belong to her as the character is only a young girl.

This post about Wolverine was shared by Hugh Jackman in his own stories. Soon after that, the Wolverine actor shared another photograph on his Instagram stories with Kevin Feige.

For those who are unaware, Kevin Feige is the Hollywood mega-producer responsible for bringing and making the MCU as it is today.

He is a pioneer in the industry and was the first producer to build a shared universe in which over twenty interconnected movies take place. This was something that had never been achieved in Hollywood before.

Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine again

The photograph that Hugh Jackman shared with him and Kevin Feige was somewhat old, this is because Kevin Feige worked on the old ‘X-Men’ movies at the start of his career.

This was before Disney bought Marvel and started officially constructing the MCU.

Kevin Feige has admitted that he would want Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart to return to the MCU as Wolverine and Professor X.

The reposting of Bosslogic’s artwork and sharing pictures with the mastermind behind the MCU is sure to indicate that Hugh Jackman might just return after all.

Hugh Jackman Faced Difficult Circumstances While Playing Wolverine

When Hugh Jackman originally played Wolverine in the first ‘X-Men’ movie, it was the year 2000 and the actor was thirty-one.

From then on, the actor not only reprised the role in the first ‘X-Men’ trilogy, but also other movies like ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ and ‘Deadpool’.

However, the role of Wolverine got very difficult for the actor to keep playing over the years. Wolverine is a super-powered mutant and maintaining that kind of physicality is a part of delivering a convincing performance in the role.

It is also a very demanding job to play a comic book character as the actors will have to engage in a lot of stunt training and wire work for long periods of time.

Anna Paquin, who played Rogue in ‘X-Men’ shared in an interview with SiriusXM about how difficult Hugh Jackman’s job was. She talked about how he had to be dropped from one building onto another over and over again when it was minus forty degrees. This was probably just one of the many physically taxing stunts that Hugh Jackman had to shoot.

The actor was near to fifty years old when ‘Logan’ was released. That is when he declared that he would not continue in the role again.

How Can Hugh Jackman return? Wolverine is Dead.

While it is true that Wolverine died at the end of ‘Logan’, it is very much possible for the character to return to the MCU.

One of the most anticipated MCU movies of phase four is’ Doctor Strange 2: The Multiverse of Madness’. This movie explores the concept of the multiverse and how the earth on which the MCU takes place is not the only one, there could be thousands of alternate timeline based earth.

Hugh Jackman could easily film a cameo in the Doctor Strange sequel as a version of Wolverine that did not die. If the character then comes to the main earth at the end of the movie, Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine would be cannon in the MCU.

What are your theories on Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine again? Would you like to see him continue in the role or let another actor play the character? Share your thoughts in the comments below.