Hugh Jackman Returning As Wolverine, A Role He Hated The Most

A suspicious Instagram post from Hugh Jackman’s account has made Marvel fans believe that the actor is teasing his return as Wolverine in the MCU. So is that true? Keep reading to find out.

Hugh Jackman portrayed Wolverine on the big screen for 17 years. So it was understandably a big change for him to decide to leave the role and pursue other interests. He’s been busy making other films that aren’t as action-packed. But, why did Jackman decide to leave the role, and will he ever return? Here’s everything you need to know about the actor’s decision.

Hugh Jackman to quit as Wolverine

So, is he going to reprise his role as Wolverine again?

Hugh Jackman’s Instagram hint

Wolverine fans can blame Jerry Seinfeld for Hugh Jackman’s refusal to reprise the role. But, before that, Jackman admitted that he was finding it difficult to stay excited about it. “Every time I did it, I wanted to feel excitement about it and real inspiration of, ‘Oh, we’re tackling something new’”, Jackman told Entertainment Weekly. “So, I was not sure what that new thing was going to be.”

Seinfeld, the comedian told the actor, “You need to leave something in the tank. If you feel like, ‘OK, I think we might have said everything but there is still a little bit left’, then that’s the time to go.” Jackman then did Logan, which he was very proud of.

“I’ve never felt there was more at stake”, continued Jackman. “I’ve never felt a movie to be more personal. I’ve never been more involved in the creation or execution, even promotion of a movie. I am really invested in it.”

Hugh once stated that if the ‘X-Men’ franchise became a part of the MCU, he would continue to play Wolverine. No one took it seriously because it seemed like a distant dream at the time. However, things have changed dramatically since then. Since the House of Mouse took over Fox Studios, the ‘X-Men’ have been a part of the MCU. While Wolverine’s future is unknown, the ‘X-Men’ will be rebooted in their new home. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, announced the inclusion of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at SDCC 2019. So far, only Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool’ has been confirmed as not being recast. As a result, fans have been biting their nails, anxiously awaiting the next face to take Jackman’s place as their favourite character.

But Hugh Jackman’s recent Instagram story has us wondering about his return with the claws. He shared a Wolverine fan art, which was immediately followed by a photo of him with Kevin Fiege.

What a fun coincidence! Hugh Jackman posted @WolverineMovie art.



Then he posted a picture of himself with the head guy in charge of @Marvel's @MarvelStudios ( Kevin Feige.)



Like I said: What a fun coincidence. Nothing more to read into it. Let's all move along…



🤞🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/pyFIasdWim — A.D. (@ADsXe) July 5, 2021

Disney may not have made such an announcement. However, Jackman’s sudden posting of a photo with Marvel Studios’ President must have a hidden message. He was well aware that the image was powerful enough to send shockwaves around the world. With the addition of the ‘X-Men’ to the MCU, Jackman’s desire to collaborate with the studios may finally be realised.

There have been numerous theories and speculations about how the mutants will be introduced into the franchise. There is a way for the MCU to set up ‘X-Men’ and Wolverine now that ‘Loki’ has finally brought the multiverse and timeline to everyone’s attention. If the studios choose another actor instead of Hugh Jackman, they will face a massive backlash and merciless comparisons. The audience has come to accept Jackman as their Wolverine over the years, and replacing him could be quite a setback for Disney.

Let us hope that Jackman isn’t playing with our emotions by sharing this story.