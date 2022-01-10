Hugh Jackman Rejects His Return As Wolverine

Hugh Jackman has been linked to rumours about resuming his claws, but will he? The answer comes from the man himself. Keep reading to find out.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Disney’s acquisition of Fox Studios was the return of ‘X-Men’ and ‘Fantastic Four’ franchises to Marvel Studios. There’s been a lot of conjecture regarding the castings for both projects since the acquisition. All the characters are expected to be recast, with the exception of Deadpool, who will continue to be portrayed by Ryan Reynolds.

Hugh Jackman, who played the clawed mutant Wolverine in nine films from 2000’s ‘X-Men’ to 2017’s ‘Logan’, has recently been rumoured to be reprising his role as the clawed mutant Wolverine. Jackman stated at the time of ‘Logan’s’ release that it would be his final time donning the claws. Could he be persuaded to reprise his role as the grumpy Canadian now that Fox is owned by Disney?

Jackman recently spoke about his new film ‘Reminiscence’ with celebrity journalist Jake Hamilton for his Jake’s Takes YouTube channel. During the discussion, Hamilton addressed the possibility that with the multiverse now wide open, Jackman would resume his role as Logan.

Jackman said in the interview, “I’m hearing about this from you, and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige, means it’s probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table. Let’s just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he’s like, doesn’t believe anything’s I’m joking, please.”

Jackman has made it clear that he does not intend to resurrect the claws, and he has been saying said so since ‘Logan’. And while he could make a cameo in a multiverse sense, it wouldn’t make sense for an actor in his fifties to take on such an action-packed role, especially for an extended period.

But, while he’s saying no, it’s worth noting that Marvel Studios is infamous for its interview red herrings. Kevin Feige may have contacted Hugh Jackman about resuming his role for a tiny cameo in one multiverse film as a passing of the baton moment to the next cast, however, this is highly doubtful. More than likely, Jackman should be believed when he says he’s done with the character.

Will Hugh Jackman reprise his role as the obnoxious Canadian mutant? Or was Logan the final chapter of his Wolverine incarnation? Let us know in the comments down below.