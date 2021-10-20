Hugh Jackman Proves Why He Truly Deserves All His Success Status

Hugh Jackman is not just a superhero on screen; he’s also a superhero off of it. With his recent actions, he has cemented his position as a hero in the world. The actor recently came up in support of Afghan women.

For an entire generation of children, Hugh Jackman is Wolverine. The dirty-mouthed, adamantium-clawed X-man has enthralled kids for years. But, he has also been donning a superhero costume beyond the silver screen, participating in activism all the way.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Hugh Jackman success

Hugh Jackman’s activism

His support for Afghan women

HUGH JACKMAN SUCCESS STATUS

Hugh Jackman made his debut on the stage. His work in ‘Oklahoma!’ at the West End got him nominated at the Olivier Awards. His breakthrough work came in Bryan Singer’s ‘X-Men’ series, where he acted as Wolverine in the early 2000s.

Video Credits: BroadwayJLM

He got a nomination for the Golden Globes with his role in the rom-com ‘Kate and Leopold’ Ever since then, he has divided his time between the stage and the screen. He worked in musicals, doing roles in ‘Carousel’ and other famous theatrical plays.

Related: Hugh Jackman Prefers Working Exclusively With Women Artists

Hugh Jackman’s success status was amplified when he bagged the iconic role of Jean Valjean in the Tom Hooper musical, ‘Les Miserables’. The movie earned him many accolades and propelled him towards becoming a favourite of the critics. Later, he acted in ‘The Greatest Showman’, a blockbuster musical.

Video Credits: SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Hugh Jackman’s latest actions have been a role in ‘Music Man’, which is supposed to start in 2021, and a worldwide tour where he sang to people. But, behind the scenes, he has also engaged in constant activism for the people.

ACTIVISM STORIES

In 2009, Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, were appointed as Honorary Committee Co-Chairs at the Worldwide Orphans Foundation Benefit Gala. Hugh Jackman has constantly worked in activism. He has been a long-time supporter of ‘Broadway Cares’ and ‘Aid Still Required’, two large charities which focus on AIDS relief for people.

Hugh Jackman proves why he truly deserves his success status with his latest actions

Hugh Jackman’s good deeds don’t end there. He has been a vocal supporter of the ‘Global Poverty Project’ and various global cancer institutes. He also donates to multiple funds for actors and helps them with funding when jobs are scarce.

He has also opened his charity called ‘Laughing Man Worldwide’ and runs the Laughing Man Coffee Shop in New York. All the profits from the cafe go towards the many charities that he supports. He credits an Ethiopian man for inspiration for his coffee shop, talking about how jobs can help build a community. Coffee and chocolate help several African nations keep their economies stable.

Related: Scared Of Being Fired, Brie Larson Prepares For Captain Marvel 2 With Massive Weights

He has also been seen supporting the Tibet House US, a charity founded by the Dalai Lama to preserve the culture of Tibet. His work backstage and off-screen has helped many people achieve their dreams, and he often contributes a significant amount of money to various causes. But, in some ways, Hugh Jackman’s latest actions might still be braver.

IN SUPPORT OF AFGHAN WOMEN

As the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, the situation for women has become more and more precarious. However, very few celebs have taken a solid stance against the Taliban. Hugh Jackman is one of the only exemptions.

Talking about his support of Afghan women, the actor said, “I stand with the women of #Afghanistan who are facing violence and uncertainty. Who’s with me?” During Hugh Jackman’s latest actions, he also promoted the work of Zainab Salbi, a key activist who has been leading protests in support of Afghan women in NYC, “Vital Voices”, a charity that works for women empowerment worldwide, and “Women for Women” a charity that works to aid women from conflict-ridden regions around the world.

As one of the only A-list actors standing in support of Afghan women, Hugh Jackman has shown his mettle in becoming one of the real heroes in Hollywood. He is willing to take his superhero career beyond the screen. Plus, he has amplified and helped voices in the movement, and he has been a constant philanthropist throughout his career, making him one of the actors who works when the camera is not running.

Wolverine is one of the greatest superheroes, and the role was made iconic by the acting of Hugh Jackman. Now, the superhero is working behind the scenes. He has decades of activism and philanthropy behind him and has put his weight behind the activists helping Afghan women. He is the only A-lister who has come out in their support, making him stand out as an exceptional hero.