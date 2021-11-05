Hugh Jackman Prefers To Work With Women Co-actors

One of the most gracious gentlemen in Hollywood, Hugh Jackman finds it awesome when a film set is dominated by the brilliance of women.

While many actors may be afflicted with toxic masculinity, you can count out Hugh Jackman from the list. The Australian actor who has made it big in Hollywood could not have achieved such a status without being committed to gender equality. Hence, it did not come as a surprise when Hugh Jackman recently revealed that he likes to be dominated by women on a film set. Keep reading to find out more.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Hugh Jackman’s journey with female artists

Hugh Jackman’s love for women artists

#HughJackman On Working On A Set Dominated By Women: "I've Got To Tell You It's Awesome" @RealHughJackman https://t.co/6SURhup2Fp — Koimoi.com (@Koimoi) August 26, 2021

AT EASE WITH FEMALE POWER

Hugh Jackman’s latest release, ‘Reminiscence’ is a sci-fi movie with a mind-bending plot. Appearing on the big screen after a long while, Jackman could not have picked a more interesting film.

The film follows the story of Nick Bannister, played by Jackman, who is equipped with a machine that enables him to navigate through people’s memories. His vocation becomes an obsession when his love interest Mae, played by the gorgeous Rebecca Ferguson, disappears.

The film left audiences and critics scratching their heads with its plot and tone all over the place. However, it made Hugh Jackman realize how much he enjoys working with female co-stars and co-artists, in a professional context, of course.

Hugh Jackman prefers working exclusively with women artists over male ones

The film is written and directed by Lisa Joy, who is known for her extensive and brilliant work on HBO’s ‘Westworld‘. In addition, most of Jackman’s co-stars in ‘Reminiscence’ turned out to be women which include Rebecca Fergusson, Natalie Martinez, Marina de Tavira and Angela Sarafyan. Given the rising tide of gender equality in Hollywood, it was only inevitable for Hugh Jackman to lend his support to female power.

Related: Hugh Jackman Is Done And Dusted With Wolverine

LADIES’ MAN: JACKMAN

Coincidentally, the very first project Hugh Jackman worked on also included a woman as a director and an actress who went on to become his wife: Deborra-Lee Furness. The project was an Australian TV show ‘Correlli’, which kick-started Jackman’s career. While talking about how “funny” this situation is, the actor expressed:

“That was a TV series, back in 1995; I haven’t actually been in a situation where a set is so dominated by women until now, and I’ve got to tell you, it’s awesome.”

While feminism is set to take over Hollywood, it also hints that tokenism may be on the rise. With every studio executive wanting to jump on the gender equality bandwagon, its true essence can get lost. Hence, even Hugh Jackman’s remarks on liking a women-dominated set could have been tokenistic.

However, the ‘Logan’ actor went on to add that he found it awesome to be dominated by women artists not because of their gender but due to their innate brilliance. Complimenting his fellow female artists on ‘Reminiscence’ Hugh Jackman noted,

“I mean, it’s just fantastic, mainly because of who those women are. They’re incredibly collaborative and strong and confident and really fun”.

In addition, he said that his female co-stars on ‘Reminiscence’ made for a “great set”. Consequently, this led his team to work “well together”. While the film might have tanked, at least Jackman can cherish the rare experience of not only being dominated by female power while working but also finding it awesome.

Video Credits: IGN

After all, Jackman’s remarks are not shocking, given that he is one of the most unproblematic men in Hollywood. Besides, he has never forgotten to appreciate his wife for always backing him and contributing to his growth. He has spoken scores of praise about his wife and the role she plays in his life.

Having understood that Hugh Jackman thoroughly respects women, it should not come as a shock that he would prefer working only with women, without feeling threatened or intimidated by the prospects of being dominated by women.

What do you think of Hugh Jackman’s remarks about his female co-stars and crew on ‘Reminiscence’? Do you believe he is being genuine or putting on a show because of the current socio-political atmosphere? Comment below!