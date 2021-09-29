Shocking! Hugh Jackman Never Received An Offer To Play Wolverine Again

Would you accept Keanu Reeves in Wolverine and not Hugh Jackman?

Fans love Keanu Reeves and keep imagining him in the Hollywood biggest hits. The latest fan art shows Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine being replaced by Keanu Reeves.

Highlights —

Is MCU planning to replace Hugh Jackman in Wolverine with Keanu Reeves?

The recent fan art establishes Keanu Reeves as the new Wolverine

IS MCU PLANNING TO REPLACE HUGH JACKMAN IN WOLVERINE WITH KEANU REEVES?

It is pretty clear that Kevin Feige will be popping out mutants and the X-Men into the MCU. The producer previously revealed that the discussions around Wolverine are ongoing to fit them in the current set-up. Among plenty of suggestions as to who should play Wolverine, one name that’s highlighted the most is Keanu Reeves. Fans are confident that just like ‘Matrix‘ and ‘John Wick‘, the chocolate faced actor can handle big stunts with ease.

Hugh Jackman never received an offer to play Wolverine

Related: Exposed! Gut-wrenching Details Of Keanu Reeves’ Tragic Past

THE RECENT FAN ART ESTABLISHES KEANU REEVES AS THE NEW WOLVERINE

Just like Reeves fans across the globe imagine him in different roles, the popular digital artist BossLogic imagined Keanu Reeves as Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine replacement for the MCU. He kept the John Wick-inspired look of the actor and replaced the Adamantium claws with a set of pencils.

The use of pencils is not random but holds history. The reference goes to his famous work on the John Wick series. Therein, we hear that the assassin murders someone with just a pencil.

Keanu replacing Hugh Jackman isn’t just random fan art, but holds solid evidence of his demand in MCU. Feige, in the past, mentioned that Marvel had approached Keanu Reeves for a variety of roles in the past. This means that imagining Keanu Reeves as the Wolverine is not a wild fantasy. It might occur that Wolverine might become the talking point in a few years time. Have a look at how Keanu Reeves is shown replacing Hugh Jackman in the MCU

Let us know if you want to see Keanu Reeves replacing Hugh Jackman in the Wolverine. Drop your thoughts on the fan art in the comments box below.