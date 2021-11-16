Here’s How Hugh Jackman Nailed The Art Of Happy Marriage

Age is literally just a nonsensical number between Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

Hugh Jackman‘s wife Deborra-Lee Furness is 13 years older than him. Nevertheless, this age gap, or any noise around it, is futile in their rock solid marriage. Forget Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds or Beyonce and JayZ. Hugh and Deborra need to be your true couple goals. Here is a look into how they have loved each other to the bone for over a quarter of a century and endured all setbacks.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary: 'We've Only Just Begun'​ https://t.co/B5tjGJQr0k — People (@people) April 11, 2021

LOVE AS THE PILLAR

Deborra-Lee Furness was not attracted to Hugh Jackman because of his stardom. When the duo met, Jackman was just a sidekick to Furness in a show called Correlli. Deborra was the one who was leading the Australian TV series when she struck a close bond with Jackman.

To put it simply, Deborra has been Jackman’s other half through all the highs and lows of his career ever since they got married in 1996. She has seen him evolve as an actor and a great human being. In Hollywood, where it is so easy to get lost in the jazz, the couple has remained grounded in their love.

Hugh Jackman has reiterated in countless award acceptance speeches that his wife is “the most important” to him and has contributed the most to his success. The couple genuinely exemplifies true love: finding the best person who will help you achieve the best version of yourself.

Here’s how Hugh Jackman nailed his marriage that involves a 13-year age gap

However, what made Hugh Jackman’s marriage stronger is that the couple addressed and dealt with their 13-year age gap before tying the knot. Jackman has revealed that when they were dating Deborra almost broke up with him, apprehensive about the age gap. But he used his charm to get her back.

The couple is every person’s fantasy of what an ideal relationship is like, filled with respect, admiration and loads of love.

SHUTTING OUT THE NOISE

Although Hugh Jackman is a big Hollywood star, he does not have a Hollywood marriage, which is precisely what makes him and his wife the most content couple. They don’t need to play by the suffocating rules of the industry.

It is a common sermon that age is just a number. But Hugh Jackman and his wife actually practise what they preach. His wife has been stigmatized and targeted incessantly over her 13-year seniority over Jackman.

Several vile stereotypes associated with women who marry younger men have been thrown at her. Not only this but also she has been shamed for not meeting the conventional beauty standards of a Hollywood trophy barbie wife.

Deb. You are, and always will be, the great love of my life. I love you to the moon and back. #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/HoWAbsh2GG — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 14, 2021

But the couple has stood their ground unflinchingly, preventing any noise from entering their hearts and minds. They have continued to be themselves without paying heed to what the public and the tabloids think.

The biggest impediment they have taken on is Deb’s inability to give child birth since she was 40 years old when they married. The couple also underwent a gruesome miscarriage. This did not deter them from seeking adoption and now they are raising their two beautiful children, a boy and a girl.

Contrary to what people believe, Jackman has admitted that despite being older to him, his wife is the adventurous one “like a little kid” while he is the mature “adult” partner. Hugh Jackman and his wife have flouted all conventions of romance. They have proved that we can never fit love in a box. That is what makes love great: all labels are redundant in front of its power.

Video Credits: 60 Minutes Australia

The couple became closer to each other during the lockdown and can’t get enough of their love even after 25 years of marriage.

What do you think of Hugh Jackman and his wife? Can you think of any other dream couple who is as resilient and happy as them? Comment below!