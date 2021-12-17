Hugh Jackman Hates Watching Films In His Homeland Australia!

The actor recently recalled what it felt like watching his debut ‘X-men’ film.

In a blast-from-the-past kind of moment, Hugh Jackman confessed it felt “awesome” that fans embraced how he portrayed Wolverine in his debut in the 2000’s film ‘X-Men’.

The actor revealed in an interview his reactions about his Wolverine debut, and what were the kind of moments he’d want to go back to again around Logan.

Jackman told “Den of Geek” a story about how to know the impact of the ‘X-Men’ movies, he was told to go watch the film in a theatre. He says he went to the theatre because “Tom Rothman, who was one of the execs at the time at Fox, said if you want to understand this movie, you have to go and see it with an audience in Times Square at 10 p.m. on a Friday night. And I was like, ‘Alright'”.

The actor continues,

“So I just walked in, sat up in the back, I watched the movie, and [it was like] woah”.

“That was awesome”, he said.

In a candid moment, the actor also let it slip in how different it is to experience movies in Australia.

When talking about his experience watching ‘X-Men’ in cinemas after being encouraged by Rothman, the actor said, “We don’t watch movies like that in Australia. There’s no yelling and screaming and cheering, no ‘Yo Wolverine!’ and booing [the bad guys]”.

Jackman must have then understood what ‘X-Men’ movies meant to fans, and must have been quite moved! “I would love to go and relive that moment because I was super nervous, it was my first movie and I didn’t know what to expect. I’d love to go back and just really enjoy that”, he said.

There has been speculation about Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine since Netflix now owns the rights to the ‘X-Men’ characters. But Jackman has outright refuted them. He says that “it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done”.