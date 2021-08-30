Are Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness feuding over something?

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborah Lee Furness, are one couple in Hollywood who makes us believe that true love does exist in real life. After all, both of them have been happily married since 1996 and together, have only achieved new milestones. However, like every other normal relationship, last year, reports of a possible feud between Hugh Jackman and his wife started to surface on the Internet. But, before we draw any conclusions, we need to know how much truth lies in this story.

HUGH JACKMAN AND HIS WIFE FIGHTING OVER MOVING TO AUSTRALIA?

Well, it was last year when “Woman’s Day” published a report saying that Hugh and his wife, Deb, are arguing over New York. In the report, it was mentioned that “feelings of resentment” were rising between the couple. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on everyone’s mental well-being and Deb was “devastated” over the fact that the couple, along with their children, were under lockdown in the USA and couldn’t make it back to Australia in time.

According to an insider of the magazine, “Deb has been wanting to move back to Sydney permanently for years, and the pandemic appeared to present them with the perfect opportunity. New York was hit hard early when the borders were still open and Qantas was still flying. She begged Hugh to pack up the family and go”, the source further added, mentioning that the couple wanted to return to the home they own in Bondi.

Hugh Jackman fighting with his wife over moving to Australia?

The source also added, ”Hugh was keen to stick it out, thinking, like a lot of people, it would get sorted quickly. However, the rise of the pandemic frightened Deb, which made her frustrated, thinking that her husband forced her to stay in New York”.

HOW MUCH TRUTH LIES IN THIS RUMOUR?

You all will be delighted to know that this rumour was nothing but a well-crafted piece of fiction. “Gossip Cop ” investigated the story and it turns out that both Jackman and Furness were a little worried about staying in New York. However, surely they were not fighting over moving to Australia.

WHAT IS HUGH JACKMAN CURRENTLY SHOOTING FOR?

Hugh has recently completed filming for ‘Reminiscence’, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 3, 2021. Hugh will also be seen revisiting Broadway with ‘Musical Man’, a classic from the 1950s. It is said that the show will officially open for public display from February 2022.

Are you excited to see Hugh Jackman back on Broadway?