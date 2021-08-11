Courageous Hugh Jackman Faced Extreme Challenges During X-Men Without Any Complaints

Hugh Jackman was severely brutalised while filming ‘X-Men’.

In an action-packed film, it is normal for an actor to sustain a few injuries. However, sometimes, the stunts can be a little too brutal and if the actor decides to perform them on their own, it could become a bit challenging. Well, similar was the case with Hugh Jackman aka Wolverine, who during the filming of X-Men had to face some harsh challenges, which the actor performed with no complaints whatsoever.

Highlights —

Anna Paquin on challenges faced by Hugh Jackman while filming for ‘X-Men’

Will Hugh Jackman return to play ‘Wolverine’

Courageous Hugh Jackman faced daunting challenges during ‘X-Men’ without any complaints

Related: Hugh Jackman Returning As Wolverine, A Role He Never Wanted To Play Again

ANNA PAQUIN OPENED UP ABOUT ALL THE CHALLANGES FACED BY HUGH IN ‘X-MEN’

Anna Paquin and Hugh Jackman became close friends during the shooting of X-Men, where the actress would even pick cigars out of Jackman’s teeth when he was wearing his claws. On “SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show”, Anna revealed that she felt bad about how many stunts Hugh had to perform as Wolverine. She said,

“He got put through the wringer on that first one and never ever complained. It’s minus 40 [degrees] and he’s being dropped off some building onto his back over and over and over again. And still has all the time in the world to be a nice, normal person”.

Video Credits: The Hollywood Reporter

She further shared a fun story of how she helped pick cigars out of his teeth. She said,

“I did have to pick a cigar out of his teeth because he couldn’t do it with his claws [out] without causing personal damage”.

Related: Henry Cavill To Play Wolverine In The MCU?

WILL WE SEE HUGH JACKMAN AS WOLVERINE AGAIN?

In 2017, Wolverine’s character was killed in the film ‘Logan’. After that fans have made their peace that Hugh might not return as Wolverine. However, the hopes were once again restored after Hugh shared a fanart of Wolverine on his social media account, and then a few days after he uploaded a picture of him with Kevin Feige.

Video Credits: UpNext

Of course, there is no official confirmation yet, and a few years back Hugh ruled out the possibility of him returning as Wolverine by stating that “the ship has sailed”. He also mentioned that for 17 years he dreamt of seeing Wolverine as a part of Avengers, but if not him, maybe, someone else will play the character of Wolverine.

Do you wish to see Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine again? Let us know in the comments below.