Hugh Jackman Becoming Wolverine Again Is The Biggest Lie

Although the world got excited with the possibility that Hugh Jackman may join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wolverine, it turns out Marvel never made him any such offer. Keep reading to find out more!

Remember the time when the internet erupted into chaos because there was a slim chance that Hugh Jackman might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? As it turns out, it was just one of those cases when netizens blew things out of proportion without weighing the reality. Where does this leave Hugh Jackman’s possible return as Wolverine? Let’s find out.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Hugh Jackman and Marvel breaking the internet

Hugh Jackman’s future as Wolverine

BREAKING THE INTERNET

In July earlier this year, Hugh Jackman did something very strange to his social media account. Not only did he do some quaint things, but he also did not factor in that netizens overthink and overanalyze every detail on a celebrity’s account.

As known to the world, Hugh Jackman, one fair day in July, shared a sublime Wolverine artwork, a gritty animation composed by artist Bosslogic. While posting this alone on his Instagram story did not mean anything, Jackman raised the stakes by posting a picture with Kevin Feige, the man behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Emporer of the universe himself.

Hugh Jackman never received an offer to play Wolverine again from Marvel

This led to a diverse range of wild speculations, one of which being that Hugh Jackman and Marvel Studios are in talks about incorporating Wolverine into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At that time, this seemed like a lucrative prospect, considering that with the multiverse plot hitting the MCU, anything was possible. Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox, the birthplace of X-Men films, also changed the game.

Perhaps, it would not matter that Hugh Jackman’s died in ‘Logan’ because he could be alive in a different universe and ergo, come to the MCU. Hence, the internet picked apart these couple of harmless and random stories. This raised everyone’s expectations only to create immense disappointment. Over time, it has become clear that Hugh Jackman will not be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

CASTLES IN THE AIR

The castles in the air built by fans of the MCU and ‘Logan’ actor Hugh Jackman were smashed gradually by the actor himself. Jackman admitted his naivety as he really did not consider the possibility that his stories would be blown out of context.

The Australian actor explained that he was simply “re-posting fan art” because he just loves it. However, after posting and coming back online again, he realized he had broken the internet and felt extremely “sorry” about it. There was no hidden meaning behind the stories but his fans were trying to find a coded message that did not exist.

Addressing his fans, the actor confessed that they are “too fast” and “smarter” than him. He also did not forget to add that he does not believe in making cryptic announcements online. Hence, when “cool things” happen in his career, he is going to “pass it on” through clear and open communication instead of Instagram stories.

That brings us to the ultimate query: what is the status of Hugh Jackman’s possible return as Wolverine? Rather than letting wild speculations on the internet dictate the sentiments, the actor decided to answer this himself. Hugh Jackman confessed that his return was never “on the table”, regardless of what the internet conjured up.

In addition, he clarified that while starting his last film as Wolverine, which was ‘Logan’, it was obvious that the film would be his “last season”. This also enabled him to “make the most of it.” And we could not agree with him anymore. Jackman did nail his performance by infusing it with so much emotion in ‘Logan’.

No matter what happens to Wolverine in the future, Jackman promised that although his tenure as Wolverine is, for sure, “done”, the character will always remain close to his heart. It is evident that Hugh Jackman and Marvel never had any intentions of bringing Wolverine to the MCU. It’s only the fans that devised a fantasy, which did not take long to dissolve.

Some would also agree that ‘Logan’ was the perfect finale for Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and should not be tampered with. Hence, maybe, Jackman’s non-inclusion in the MCU is for the best. What do you think? Comment below!