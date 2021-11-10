Hugh Jackman Is Against Best Friend Ryan Reynolds Marriage With Blake Lively

Hugh Jackman expressed his support for Blake Lively’s current business venture, but not without a dig at Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds has a strong foe in longtime pal Hugh Jackman, who is notorious for mercilessly teasing his wife on social media. Jackman commended Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, and her “new fizzy drink” business venture, Betty Buzz, in an Instagram post on Thursday, Sept. 23. Naturally, the Australian actor used the chance to rekindle their long-running smear campaign, poking fun at his ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ co-star.

Ryan Reynolds’ feud with Hugh Jackman dates back to 2008, and it’s a brilliantly ironic combination of political attack advertisements, Hugh Jackman/Ryan Reynolds face masks, and acerbic social media remarks, like everything the ‘Deadpool’ actor does.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ long-running friendly quarrel appears to have taken a new turn, with Jackman recently mocking Reynolds and referring to his wife Blake Lively as a “Saint” for marrying him. The Logan actor, 52, threw some shade at Ryan Reynolds while promoting Lively’s new product Betty Buzz, and it’s hilarious!

“You’re a saint for marrying that man”, Jackman said, as he put on a sarcastic expression on his face. Amid promoting Blake’s new product, Betty Buzz, the actor has also called her ‘a class act’ and ‘sunshine 7 days a week’ and appreciated her efforts of coming up with the new product Betty Buzz. “This is not an #ad and no, I wasn’t asked to record this video. I did it because @blakelively is a class act, sunshine 7 days a week and her new fizzy drink @bettybuzz is absolutely delicious”, he penned!

This is not an #ad. I wasn’t even asked to record this video. I did it because @blakelively is a class act, sunshine 7 days a week and her new fizzy drink @bettybuzz is delicious. pic.twitter.com/IMyyaxLloX — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 23, 2021

Reynolds responded to Jackman in the comments area, and it appears like these two will never stop! “This wasn’t part of the deal when I bought this video on cameo”, the ‘Free Guy’ actor commented. Fans in the comments section have been having a good time with their pleasant banter. One admirer remarked that Jackman’s humorous video, in which he was all positive while talking about Blake but left no stone unturned while taking a shot at Reynolds, made their day.

Blake’s new product, according to Jackman, is his family’s particular favourite. Betty Buzz, the ‘Gossip Girl’ alum’s own brand of effervescent mixers, was recently launched. The low-calorie fizzy mixers, according to the actress, were made with natural flavours and no artificial flavours, colours, or sweeteners.

THE FEUD IS NOT OVER

That said, he added, “[The feud] is not over…We’ve been reaching out to Blake, we talk to her, because can you imagine quarantine stuck in the house with Ryan? It must be brutal for her, so we’re reaching out”.

Speaking of the feud, Jackman said to The Daily Beast, “It’s gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started!”

He added that he has had to “limit [planning retribution] to five hours a day”, saying, “I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready”.

Peace treaties between celebrities have been negotiated and broken several times throughout the years. It’s evident that the two aren’t actually fighting, but it doesn’t make the feud any less entertaining.