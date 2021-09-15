How On Earth Did Robert Pattinson Become A Role Model For Meghan Markle?

This is how Meghan Markle’s experience of working with Robert Pattinson made him, her role model. Here are all the details.

Being the Duchess of Sussex has not stopped the former American actress, Meghan Markle, from continuing to make headlines. While the ‘Suits‘ actress prepares herself for the next best step to being in the spotlight, Markle, as fans would know, hasn’t always had it easy. With a double major in theatre and international studies, Markle had a tough time getting roles simply because she was “ethnically ambiguous”. In other words, the industry didn’t think she was “Black enough for the black roles and White enough for the white roles”.

But her perseverance followed through and got her her first on-screen appearance as a nurse in an episode of the daytime soap opera ‘General Hospital’. Following this, she was offered small yet significant roles that would eventually grow to be monumental moments in her life. One such moment was Meghan Markle’s experience of working with Robert Pattinson. On her way to success, the ‘Deal or No Deal’ former “briefcase girl” was absolutely enchanted by Robert’s skills and personality. So, how did Robert Pattinson become a role model for Meghan Markle?

Many moons ago, Meghan Markle was cast as a bartender in Allen Coulter’s 2010 movie ‘Remember Me’. If you haven’t watched the movie yet, be prepared for a brief glimpse of Meghan. During one scene in the 90-minute film, Tyler, played by Pattinson, is at a busy bar with a friend. Whenever Tyler’s friend tries to start up a conversation and order beer, Megan, the bartender, tells him “Do not speak”. What was Tyler’s reply? “She’s not crazy”, he tells his friend. “This is how people act when they’re really into you”.

In an interview with “HerWorld” in 2013, Meghan expressed how she grew fond of the ‘Twilight‘ star. Robert Pattinson certainly became a role model for Meghan Markle as she spoke with so much endearment for him. “Oh, he’s such a sweetheart … He’s a really lovely guy and a really great example to be able to watch someone who is young, whose stardom has really taken over his life in such a huge way, and yet he’s still gracious, humble, and cool. I think that is really endearing”, she said.

Through all the heartbreaks, Markle took inspiration from Robert’s own failed relationship with Kirsten Stewart. In fact, she thought so well of him that the actress even gave sweet words of advice to the English actor. In an interview with PopSugar Entertainment in 2012 when asked “What would you say is the best thing to get over a break-up?” Meghan’s kind but diplomatic answer definitely displays how much she cared about Robert. “… When your heart breaks, it just opens up for more love” she responded.

Did the two stars really have an affair? Ever since Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry in 2016, she became an easy target of criticism. While the now mother-of-two seems to be content with her life, with her royal husband and two children, speculations of the actress having an affair with yet another Hollywood personality, i.e. Robert Pattinson, began making the rounds. According to an unnamed source, Meghan and Robert had “got up close and personal” on the set of ‘Remember Me’.

“Even back then, Meghan was renowned for being cutthroat when it came to climbing the social ladder. When she gave Rob’s character a beer, she only got 30 seconds on screen, but she tried her best to make an impact. Rob asked her to hang out in his trailer, which sparked rumours that they hooked up in there”, the insider stated.

What do you think about Meghan Markle’s ladder to success? Do you think Meghan and Robert had an affair? Do you think the duo would’ve worked out if they had officially dated? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.