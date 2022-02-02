You Will Be Shocked To Know How Brie Larson Spends Her Night

Highlights —

Brie Larson suits up to not let trolling get inside her mind

Larson, who is busy preparing her for the ambitious project ‘The Marvels’, is leaving no stone unturned to get all things right when it comes to Carol Danvers in the upcoming sequel, ‘The Marvels’. She doesn’t want to give fodder to trolls who keep degrading her no matter what she does. The ‘Captain Marvel’ star recently posted a new video talking about her night routine until she crashes into the bed. Fans wanted to know how Larson keeps her skin glowing despite all the pressure. She took it upon herself to present her real skincare routine in the recent YouTube video.

She explains how she distresses her brain, which is an essential ingredient to keep the skin healthy. Heavy workout sessions and shootings take a toll on her body and mind. She does some winding down to reverse the “frazzled” feeling that she gets at the end of the day. Larson achieves this by using the Brain.FM app. This app uses specially designed music to improve brain activity for increased focus and relaxation. To alleviate all of the day’s stress, Larson takes the route of breathing exercises.

The next step in her relaxing phase is dressing more comfortably in pyjamas and doing more skincare. She goes for gua sha on her face and uses an eye mask to get rid of dark circles. She gives priority to her daily entertainment which she gets by putting her phone on Do Not Disturb for the night and watching ‘The Office’. Well, she hasn’t said it in the video, but fans have figured it out because they found her watching Steve Carell in the video. Larson reveals that she calls it a day at 9 p.m.

Video Credits: Brie Larson

The actress knows that her fans will find her routine weird, however, she has no qualms about it. The more self-care Larson does herself, the better she feels. Well, however crazy it is, if it’s making Larson feel good, we are good. The actress is not sure if this will continue for long because her work schedule will be getting tighter. She is making the best of her time and skin in the slow work phase.

‘The Marvels’ is set to release on Nov. 11, 2022. You can follow her day-to-day lifestyle by subscribing to her official channel on YouTube.