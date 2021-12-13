Lady Gaga is known as one of the boldest artists currently working in Hollywood. But recently, she exhibited a heartwarming gesture of respect towards her ‘House of Gucci’ co-star Al Pacino. She set straight a photographer who asked Al to take off his glasses!

Al Pacino is one of the most respected Hollywood actors currently working. He has been around for decades and has appeared in some of the most legendary Hollywood films such as ‘The Godfather’, ‘Scarface’ and ‘Dog Day Afternoon’. So, he commands a certain respect. But recently, in an unusual incident, he was asked by a photographer to remove his sunglasses on the red carpet of an event. While he did not speak for himself, someone else did. That someone else was Lady Gaga, who was well aware of the stature of the veteran Hollywood star. It became clear then and there that Lady Gaga won’t let anyone tell Pacino what to and what not to do.

Lady Gaga and Al Pacino star together in the upcoming film ‘House of Gucci’, which also stars Jared Leto. Al Pacino is known for being one of the most talented, humble and loved film actors and we can imagine how Lady Gaga would have been smitten by his endless charm. Hence, when the two were attending the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere recently in New York, they posed together on the red carpet. The 35-years-old singer/actor sweetly defended Al from the demand made by a photographer. The 81-year-old actor was taken slightly aback when a photographer asked him to take off his glasses.

How Al Pacino became the apple of Lady Gaga’s eyes

This incident was captured on video and was published on Entertainment Tonight’s Twitter page. In the video, Al, Gaga and Jared can be seen posing together. Amidst the flashing lights of the cameras, one photographer can be heard shouting ‘Take off your glasses, Al!’ Pacino being a humble celebrity, adhered to the photographer’s demand and took off his glasses. To which, Gaga couldn’t hold herself from replying, “Don’t make him take his glasses off, he’s Al Pacino!” While it was said humbly, it did exhibit the immense respect Gaga has for the star. Her remark was also taken lightly by the crowd gathered there and everyone burst into laughter. Jared Leto, who was posing with them, just replied with a “Come on!”

Seeing this response from his co-star, Pacino put his glasses back on and replied, “In case you didn’t know”. It was further met with laughter by his co-stars. Now, this is what we call camaraderie between the co-stars. But it also goes on to prove what kind of mutual love and respect do they share with each other.

The film ‘House of Gucci’ stars Al Pacino, Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto as the main leads. Al plays Aldo Gucci in the film, Jared plays Aldo’s son, Paolo, while Lady Gaga plays the high profile socialite Patrizia Reggiani, who was accused of murdering her husband Maurizio Gucci. The biographical crime drama film is based on the quest to take over the brand Gucci and the schemes and crimes involved in the process. The film, directed by Ridley Scott, has been adapted from a book titled ‘The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed’. The film was released in November 2021 to mixed reviews. However, the performances received rave reviews.

With a star-studded cast, it is heart-warming to see how they all get along together. Lady Gaga once again proves that stars such as Al Pacino are the real treasure of Hollywood and no one messes with them on her watch!

