Want to watch the new ‘Batman’ movie, but don’t want to spend a lot of money on the tickets? Well, here’s how you can watch ‘The Batman’ for free.

What is that one thing that everyone on the internet is talking about? The new ‘Batman’ movie, right? Every time you scroll past your social media, you will find some or the other post related to the movie, or you will stumble across a story of your friends explaining how not a single soul should miss Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’. And we are pretty sure this hype has what made you desperate to hit the theatres.

However, either all the tickets are sold out, or you are not willing to spend your bucks on a movie. If this is the case for you, do not worry because we are here to tell you how you can watch the new ‘Batman’ film for free. Do not believe us, then keep scrolling to find the truth yourself.

Highlights —

What is the new ‘Batman’ about?

How to watch the new ‘Batman’ movie for free

What is the plotline of the new ‘Batman’ movie?

‘Batman’ is a superhero film that got released in 2022. The film is a reboot of the ‘Batman’ film franchise, produced by DC Films, 6th & Idaho, and Dylan Clark Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Matt Reeves directed the film, and he and Peter Craig co-wrote the screenplay. Along with Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell are also part of this film.

The premises of the movie revolves around Batman, combating crime in Gotham City for two years and uncovering corruption while chasing down the Riddler (Dano), a serial killer who preys on the city’s elite.

On Halloween, Don Mitchell Jr., the mayor of Gotham City, is assassinated by the Riddler. Bruce Wayne, a reclusive billionaire who has been operating as the vigilante Batman for two years, is investigating with the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD). Lieutenant James Gordon discovers a message left for Batman by the Riddler at the crime scene. Soon after, the Riddler assassinates Commissioner Pete Savage and leaves Batman with yet another message.

How can I watch the new ‘The Batman’ film for free?

‘The Batman’ is now in cinemas, giving a fresh perspective on the caped crusader with Robert Pattinson as the Batman. Widely good reviews are surely urging you to see this one in the theatre, but if you prefer to stream it at home and don’t believe in spending your money on movie tickets, then here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Batman’s’ HBO Max release.

here’s how you can watch ‘The Batman’ for free

Given that Warner Bros. Pictures is distributing ‘The Batman’, it’s reasonable to expect it to arrive on HBO Max quickly due to the much-discussed (and reviled by filmmakers) day-and-date distribution arrangement. However, for 2022, that model has been changed, and the streaming turnaround will not be as swift as you may assume. It means that you can watch the movie on HBO Max, but not until 45 days after its release.

But don’t be disappointed just yet. You can also stream or download the new Batman movie on 123movies & Reddit, 1movies, 9movies, 9anime, and yes movies.

Did you know that Robert Pattinson thought that he might lose ‘The Batman’ movie?

Robert Pattinson has admitted that the media frenzy around his casting as Batman made him fear that he might get passed over for the role. During an interview with “Time Out”, Pattinson revealed that all the questions he received while promoting his film ‘The Lighthouse’ made him worried that he would not get the role of the Caped Crusader.

Pattinson said, “I had not even done the audition. It is just nerve-wracking because I was really excited about it, and you think: really, is this how I am going to lose this role? It is the most annoying circumstance to lose something”.

“Everyone was like, ‘Is that true, is that true?'”he continued.

“And it was not true at the time. I had not got the job. It was pretty terrifying”.

Let us know in the comments if you have already seen the new ‘Batman’ movie in theatres or if you’re waiting for it to be available for free streaming.

