Everyone should stop trying, it's Henry for the Win in the James Bond Race

Henry Cavill has been among the top contenders to play the new James Bond in the upcoming Bond films. But recently, his odds to be selected for the role have become higher than ever! Is this it?

Ever since Daniel Craig bid adieu to the beloved character of James Bond, it has been a rumble in Hollywood. Daniel played the role for more than a decade and the Gen Z recognizes him as the definitive Bond. Adding onto his supremacy as the Bond was the charming performance by the actor and some of the very best writers and directors working on the films. Hence, finding the apt replacement for Daniel was never going to be easy. For months, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill were in an almost equal race. But now, the tables have turned largely in the favour of Superman, Henry Cavill, if the betting markets are to be believed.

James Bond producers are treading very carefully regarding the announcement, also keeping in mind the general perception. Tom Hardy stayed at the top of the race for months. It was heavily rumoured that Tom Hardy has already been finalized as the new James Bond and the announcement was only a formality.

It was also expected that the producers might make an announcement later this year. The popular British online betting side Ladbrokes was also cheering for Tom strongly, but his chances have plummeted dramatically in the past few weeks. His odds dropped to 5/1 which now makes him the third-best option to play the Bond, while the former Superman star is at the odds of 5/2, which makes him the best bet in a tough race.

It can mostly be due to a relatively cold response to Tom Hardy’s films and a hike in Henry’s popularity. Henry Cavill is at the top of his game with the recent success of his highly ambitious fantasy drama ‘The Witcher’. The actor was also appreciated as a spy in films such as ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E’ and ‘Mission: Impossible– Fallout’. Playing spies within the span of a few years had brought him into the race and he remained one of the top contenders. But now that the UK betters have unofficially announced that Henry is at the top of the list to fill Craig’s shoes, let’s hope for the end of the speculations soon.

Daniel Craig has set a solid benchmark for the forthcoming Bonds. Starting from 2006’s ‘Casino Royale’ and ending with 2021’s ‘No Time to Die’, Daniel literally adopted the James Bond persona. He planned his exit in the mid-2010s, but the producers somehow convinced him to go on until 2021. Now that the actor has left, it’ll be very interesting to see if Henry Cavill suits the character. But when it comes to the fans, they are certain that Henry is the best bet to play the role.

On the other hand, Idris Elba is also a solid contender. If he becomes James Bond, he will be the first Black actor in the history of Bond films to achieve the impossible feat. But his chances remained slim all this while. Although, the James Bond producers have said on record that Idris Elba remains on their list of possible actors. Richard Madden also seemed to be in the race for a short while.

DKODING thinks that it will be all over the news when the new James Bond is announced. After all, the world’s most popular spy deserves nothing but the ultimate hype and the best actor. Tell us in the comments if you think there is still a chance for Tom Hardy or Idris Elba to be the new James Bond? Also, tell us who are you betting for and why?

