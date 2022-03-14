Just Drop Everything And Read Henry Cavill’s Views On Co-star Millie Bobby Brown

This is what Henry Cavill has to say about actress Milly Bobby Brown, and it is the sweetest thing we have ever heard!

Henry Cavill recently finished filming the sequel to ‘Enola Holmes’. In this Netflix adaptation, Henry plays Sherlock Holmes. He is Milly’s brother and a supporting character. While many would feel that Henry might have felt a little embarrassed to play a supporting character alongside Milly, the reality is far away from this. In fact, Henry Cavill has nothing but praises for actress Milly Bobby Brown.

‘Enola Holmes’ is a mystery film based on Nancy Springer’s debut book in the same-named young adult literary series. The plot revolves around the adolescent sister of Sherlock Holmes. She arrives in London in search of her missing mother but ends up on a wild journey, teaming up with a runaway lord to solve a secret that threatens the entire country. Millie Bobby Brown plays the title character and also serves as the film’s producer.

Henry Cavill is Milly Bobby Brown’s biggest fan

In a conversation with “Lifestyle. Inquirer”, Henry Cavill talked about playing a supporting character in ‘Enola Holmes’. Cavill stated that he admires Millie Bobby Brown. He thought she was extraordinary. Cavill went on to say that he had seen some of her work and that it was a no-brainer for him to appear in a movie supporting her role, especially with such a brilliant story, a fantastic cast, and a director like Harry Bradbeer. “It was a fairly simple decision,” he said.

Cavill jumped at the opportunity because of the film’s message. In addition to being a feel-good movie, it also has an important message.

Cavill also mentioned that he had played a lot of heavier, more serious characters over the years. So, it was good to play a character with a little more brightness. A character whose characteristics reflect his personality. Someone who we do not often see on screen. But most importantly, he gets to cheer on Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Enola.

It is a wrap-up for Henry Cavill!

The actor has now confirmed that filming for the film has concluded and that it is time for him to say his final farewell. Henry Cavill announced that it was his last day on the set of Enola Holmes 2 while focusing on his day and how he motivated himself to run.

He captioned the post as, “Hey, everybody! Today was my last day on Enola Holmes”, Henry Cavill says in the video. He mentioned that it was a little dark and chilly. So, he spent the entire day convincing himself that those are all valid reasons not to run. He did, however, come out and do it. “I have loved it, and it feels really, really good”, Cavill stated in the caption.

Finally, Cavill encouraged his followers that if they are sitting at home contemplating not training today, they should put on their trainers then get out there and do it. The actor assured them that they would not regret it.

Let us know in the comments how excited you are to see 'Enola Holmes' 2!