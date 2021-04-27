Henry Cavill’s Video Game Addiction Had Once Cost Him Superman Role

Henry Cavill loves video games. So, much so that he almost lost out on his iconic role of Superman because of it. As an avowed lover of titles like ‘World of Warcraft’ and ‘Witcher,’ the superstar has logged in hundreds, if not thousands of hours stuck on his console, but why does he do this? Could celebrity life be making Cavill tired of human interactions?

Henry Cavill has been settling in on his role of Superman for almost a decade now. He might have donned the cape only through four films, but, has amassed a legacy that will outlive his life as an actor. However, he might have missed out on his chance before it even began. According to him, when the casting got through, he ignored the first phone call from Snyder because he was too busy playing ‘World of Warcraft.’ Could he have missed out on his chance just because Henry Cavill addicted to video games?

An Addiction to Video Games

Cavill is a self-professed lover of video games. He shares the addiction with a former Superman, Brandon Routh, and they both have an intense love for ‘World of Warcraft.’ It can be argued that both have reasons to do so. Cavill has personally lead a difficult life, being rejected from both the ‘Twilight’ and ‘James Bond’ franchises before landing the Superman role.

They’re also perhaps revealing their hands about why they’re perfect for the role of Superman. ‘World of Warcraft,’ after all, is a game about choosing the right side and fighting monsters, something Superman does on the regular.

Cavill claims his famous raid in the game is “Onyxia’s Lair,” a dungeon level where the characters fight against the brood mother of a race of shape-shifting dragons. So, if Henry Cavill busy playing game, that might make him eligible for superhero-dom.

The Superman Role

The Superman role was something that Cavill was not expecting. When Snyder called, he was busy raiding a dungeon on ‘World of Warcraft.’ So, when the call came down, he couldn’t pick it up. He thought that he lost the job because Henry Cavill was addicted to video games.

However, Snyder did call back, and the rest is history. Henry Cavill has been acting for a long time, having minor roles in various movies, and even playing a lead in ‘Count of Monte Christo.’ When the Superman call came, though, he was having a rough patch of luck.

He had auditioned to become James Bond and Edward in ‘Twilight,’ both of which he lost. It was a time of his life when he had no projects to work on. The Superman casting call changed all that.

Superman might be seen as the turning point in Cavill’s career. This role led to his role in the ‘Witcher,’ which made him a household name across the world and established him as a superstar. Some rumors said at the time that Cavill might have been trying to get some “nerd cred,” says Henry Cavill busy playing game back when he gave the interview to Conan. Time has proved that Cavill loves games and is willing to play video game-to-movie franchisees like ‘Witcher’ and possibly, ‘World of Warcraft.’

The Result of Fame?

Cavill is not the only one to go down the path of video game addiction. Brandon Routh, who played Superman in ‘Superman Returns,’ revealed that after his role as Superman was discontinued, he became addicted to ‘World of Warcraft.’

He was dealing with personal failures and tuned into video games to escape his reality. It seems to be the same for Henry Cavill. Now, more than ever, the eyes of the world are watching him all the time.

As Superman and one of the most high-profile actors on the planet, he described the pressure of going outside in a “GQ” interview, saying, “Every time I go outside, I am hyper-aware.”

He is documented everywhere, with pictures ending up on Instagram and rumor-mills turning out new stories every day. With the pressure of fame, he likes to spend his alone time working on his video game campaigns instead of going outside to the forces of fame.

Henry Cavill busy playing game when Snyder called him for the Superman role, but why does he do it? It appears that Cavill has become hyper-aware of his fame and is trying to live his own life through playing dungeons in ‘World of Warcraft.’ Could his story become similar to that of Brandon Routh, who, after facing setbacks in his career, became addicted to video games? Or is Cavill’s gaming related to his success as Superman?