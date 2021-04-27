TRENDING TODAY

Henry Cavill’s Video Game Addiction Had Once Cost Him Superman Role

Henry Cavill almost lost his Superman role due to Videogame addiction.
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Ryan Reynolds Literally Begging Marvel To Stop Hiding Deadpool's Sexuality
No Newer Articles