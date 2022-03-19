Henry Cavill’s Superman Comeback Blocked By DC Executives

Henry Cavill’s Superman remains in trouble as the actor keeps getting sidelined by the DC executives. How will this end for them, as the fans keep demanding the ‘Man of Steel’ sequel?

The DC cinematic universe, which got kicked off with high hopes with the release of ‘Man of Steel’ in 2013, had turned out to be a colossal failure. It is widely deemed as a failed experiment due to the lack of box office returns and critical appreciation. Only the later solo films such as ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Aquaman’ were considered successful. Following the release of 2017’s ‘Justice League’, it seemed like DC had given up on the prospect of furthering their superhero universe. But as the fans kept demanding a ‘Man of Steel 2’, the DC execs are not at all interested. But the fans aren’t happy with this revelation.

Henry Cavill’s Superman Comeback

There is the fact that DC extended universe has at-least four films in works with Superman in them, but Henry Cavill will don the iconic blue suit in none of them. It further saddens the fans as even if the earlier films didn’t work, Henry got accepted by the audiences as their generation’s Superman. What further makes the whole thing sad is the fact that Henry has expressed his desire to play Superman again, but it seems like there is no light at the end of a dark tunnel for him or his fans.

J.J. Abrams announced his own DC Superman film earlier this year. Hence, it categorically denied Henry playing the role. While the film’s casting remains a mystery, it’s almost certain that Henry has nothing to do with it.

Despite these flaws, fans continue to demand a ‘Man of Steel’ sequel starring Henry Cavill as Superman. Although DC’s decision-makers approved Zack Snyder‘s cut of ‘Justice League’ in response to massive fan demand, they don’t appear to now be interested in resuming Henry Cavill’s role as Superman.

The bad news is that Henry Cavill is no longer being considered for the role of Superman. Apparently, the DC executives want a new face to play the role, and they are betting everything on Abrams’ new venture. What motivates them to keep Henry on the side is the fact that the actor is not contractually bound to them. So, it’s entirely up to WB to decide whether to abandon Henry or bring him back. This shocking update has enraged the actor’s fans all over the world.

In the past few weeks, ever since the announcement of these new Superman projects, the fans of the actor have petitioned online to bring Henry Cavill back into the DC main fold. Earlier, it got predicted that Ben Affleck would suffer the same fate. But it turned out that the actor will make a comeback as the caped crusader in the upcoming solo film ‘The Flash’.

DKODING hopes to see another DC project starring Henry Cavill as Superman announced soon. If that doesn’t happen, don’t be surprised if DC becomes the latest victim of the vicious cancel culture.

Tell us what you think about Henry Cavill’s future as Superman in the comments. Also, what are your thoughts on J.J. Abrams‘ new Superman project?

