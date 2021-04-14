Henry Cavill’s Fishy Smile In New Picture Reveals The Witcher Season 2’s Long Kept Secret

‘The Witcher’ announces that they are officially wrapped for season 2. Keep reading to find out what the officials have to say about the show’s wrap.

Season 1 of ‘The Witcher’ debuted on Netflix in late 2019 and quickly became one of the most popular titles on the platform. Millions of people tuned in to see the show because of the fantasy setting, the popularity of ‘The Witcher’ video games and books, and Cavill’s lead role. Before season 1 even premiered, Netflix had already renewed the show for a second eight-episode season.

Highlights —

Henry Cavill all smiles in new pictures

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 wrap

Why is Henry Cavill smiling in this new ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 picture?

Despite the early renewal, ‘The Witcher’ has been plagued by delays throughout its development. ‘The Witcher’ was among the thousands of shows forced to halt filming due to COVID-19, but the situation caused the show to stop and restart several times. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the start of the marketing campaign since it was recently announced that filming on season 2 is finally finished. So far, only a few images from ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 have been released, but now there’s a new official look at Henry Cavill on set as filming wrapped.

That's a wrap on Season 2! The White Wolf awaits you back on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/SqrAbeelob — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 2, 2021

‘The Witcher’’s Twitter account posted a photo of Henry Cavill dressed as Geralt of Rivia, wearing his new black armour and holding a clapperboard for the final filming block, which you can see down below.

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 wrap

In another amusing video posted to Twitter, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner, tells her fellow executive producers to say they’ve wrapped season 2 without actually saying they’ve wrapped season 2 Hissrich, for one, deletes her phone’s pre-set alarms, knowing that she won’t have to get up before dawn to begin another long day of shooting. As a neat way of wrapping up season 2, the other EPs can be seen singing and dancing.

Toss a coin to our crew because we just wrapped season 2! @LHissrich pic.twitter.com/zdXer5mvsr — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 2, 2021

Now that ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 has officially wrapped filming and Netflix has released this new image from the show, hopefully, more information on the season will be released soon. The new season was supposed to premiere in 2021, but it’s unclear if that timetable can still be met. With all of ‘The Witcher’ Season 2’s delays, the new episodes may not be ready until early next year. However, post-production work could have taken place during the filming stoppages to help keep the show on track.

It will be interesting to see how much of a push Netflix gives ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 in the coming months. With multiple spin-offs in the works, the streaming service is betting big on ‘The Witcher’s’ continued popularity. They’re working on an animated prequel film called ‘The Witcher: The Nightmare of the Wolf’, as well as a live-action prequel series called ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’. ‘The Witcher’s’ future investment could explain why Netflix has been so eager to share images from the series to promote the property much earlier than usual.

Fans will have to hope that they can keep it up while the world waits for season 2 of ‘The Witcher’. Let us know in the comments below how excited are you waiting for the show to release.