Henry Cavill’s Secret Behind Six-Packs Is More Than What Meets The Eye

Henry Cavill just revealed all of his fitness and diet techniques that helped him achieve his goals! Let’s take a peek at Cavill’s current training routine!

Henry Cavill worked hard for every part, whether it was in 2011’s ‘Immortals’, 2017’s smash ‘Justice League‘, or 2019’s ‘The Witcher‘. Since being cast as Clark Kent, the Hollywood actor has tackled his training and diet in a new light. He not only likes to plan out his entire workout routine. But he is also well aware that without a proper diet, he would not be in the best shape for his on-screen roles.

Henry Cavill working hard to maintain body

While talking with GQ, Henry Cavill shared that he is in the maintenance phase right now in terms of his workout and diet. He is now working on a film in pre-production. Since there will be action in it, Cavill spends his days practising combat scenes and studying choreography, which is clearly physically demanding. So, depending on what he does each day, he has to balance his cardio and gym training.

Henry Cavill’s diet to maintain his physique consists of a protein shake made of grass-fed vanilla whey, a glass of oats and berries as soon as he wakes up. For breakfast, he has scrambled eggs with ham and six ounces of beef fillet. Alongside that, he has a protein shake. The ‘Man of Steel‘ actor’s diet consists of two options for lunch after two to three hours.

The first lunch option for Cavill would consist of a plate full of white rice, curry sauce and chicken. In his second lunch option, the white rice gets replaced with brown rice. Cavill’s coach tells him to eat white rice or white potatoes before exercising if he needs quick energy. Cavill opts for brown rice or sweet potatoes only when he needs a slow release of energy after working out. During dinner time, Cavill chooses to have steak with sweet potatoes.

Cavill swears by his protein shake

Just before hitting bed, the actor would have a pre-bed protein shake. “The protein shakes before bed are a real lifesaver for me. Especially with the amount of work, with the amount of output I have. It is important to make sure that all the right stuff is getting in at the right time so you do not lose anything and you are not wasting any time at the gym”, Cavill told GQ.

Cavill’s approach to exercise was also addressed during the interview, as was the way he blends different fitness concepts into his life. Even though he was performing competitive bodybuilding with water retention to prepare for that moment in ‘The Witcher’, he also pushed for functional strength training and lighter weights. He was asked if there was a specific training strategy that he had picked up through the years that he now incorporates into maintenance mode.

Cavill stresses the importance of enjoying training

Henry Cavill stated that the most important lesson he has learned is to choose something you enjoy and do it for yourself. The exercise need not necessarily be a rigorous, dreadful effort. Cavill just realised that he enjoys sprints while recovering. He can make his interval sprints as difficult or as easy as he likes at the gym that day. But he always feels better afterwards. He goes to bed thinking to himself, ‘OK, interval sprints in the morning’. Though he is aware that it is cardio, he truly enjoys it.

If there is a trick, it is to find something you enjoy doing and do it, especially when it comes to maintenance. Have fun with it, get good at it, and then get really fantastic at it.

Cavill went on to say that it is also essential to discover something you despise and do it all the time. Because you will get better at it, and you will stop hating it. But, when you are under a lot of stress when things are difficult, and the going gets tough, you are forcing yourself to get up and go to the gym. So, make it something you enjoy doing. Life is already difficult. The gym should be a place where you work hard but have fun.