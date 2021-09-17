Henry Cavill’s Resilience Makes His Co-Stars Look Like Sissies

Filming in the entertainment industry is almost synonymous with injuries, especially in action-centric narratives like ‘The Witcher’. Series lead Henry Cavill had to bear the brunt of it. Last December, during the production of season 2 of the Netflix fantasy epic, Cavill sustained a hamstring injury.

While most actors create drama on the set around even the minutest of injuries, Cavill is not one of them. In fact, he has made all of them look like sissies with his steadfast recovery and return to the sets to complete the shooting of ‘The Witcher 2’. Cavill stayed put and did not let that happen. Shooting continued on the sets of ‘The Witcher’ while the actor was recuperating.

Based on Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel series, ‘The Witcher’ revolves around Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavill) and his monster-hunting feats across the war-torn Continent. While the books focus mainly on Geralt as the protagonist, ‘The Witcher’ Season 1 puts Yennefer of Vengerberg (played by Anya Chalotra) and Ciri of Cintra (played by Freya Allan) on an equal playing field. Season 1 ends with the timelines of the three main characters converging, with Geralt finally finding his way to Ciri.

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 is going to be a take on Sapkowski’s novel ‘Blood of Elves’. With Geralt and Ciri heading towards Kaer Morhen, the old fortress where the witchers of the School of the Wolf are trained, fans can expect plenty of training and sword fighting. Filming had only begun for a few weeks in December when Henry Cavill dealt with a hamstring injury during ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 shooting while filming a stunt 20 feet in the air in a harness.

Henry Cavill returns stronger to complete ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 shooting

Such physical setbacks, especially in the middle of a demanding work schedule, tends to make way for gravely negative emotions. But, looks like Henry Cavill has mastered the art of bouncing back. Pushing away sadness, disappointment and anger, Cavill was able to get back to something close to a regular workout by the beginning of January.

Speaking to “People”, Cavill opened up about his journey of recovery:

“When I look back, I realize, yes, it was a hard time. I think one of the skills I’ve picked up over the years is just forging ahead regardless of difficulty or hard work or trials and tribulations. So when the hamstring injury came, I tried to look at the silver lining. It was like, ‘OK. I was working insane hours and it was exhausting and I now physically can’t work because I’m on crutches.’ So I was focusing more on taking the time off and going, how can I best heal myself?”

He added, “One of the things my physical therapy for my hamstring showed me was that I have a lot of capacity in my engine but I have not accessed it. And it’s something which I really want to build upon”.

After being fully healed, Cavill got back stronger than ever and finally wrapped ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 filming in April. Despite his positive attitude, Cavill admits that it was a difficult time for him, both physically and mentally. He found it difficult to pull back from his “insane working hours”. He exclaimed candidly, “When it comes to my mental health, [I] focus on what I can control and work on that. And that gives me something to work towards rather than something to deal with or work through or manage my life through”.

Henry Cavill talks about his undying love for doing stunts

Being in the works since before the season 1 premiere in 2019, ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 is finally set to release on 17 December this year. First due to COVID-19, and then due to Cavill’s hamstring injury, production has been repeatedly delayed.

As the face of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ franchise, there was immense pressure on Cavill to achieve full recovery. The flagship series already has two spin-off shows up its sleeves- ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’, an animated film following Vesemir as a novice monster hunter, and ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin‘, a live-action prequel series.

Henry Cavill sure has proved his bravado and scared off all the sissy actors who whine and whimper at the very first instance of on-set injury. His quick return and complete committmnet to the show is a thorough critique of the strarry tantrums actors throw. They sure can learn from Cavill.

How excited are you about ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 release this December? Tell us in the comments below!