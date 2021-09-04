Henry Cavill’s Hottest Moment In The Witcher Is An Accident

This is what Henry had to say about filming the post-selkiemore scene.

Now that the shooting of season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ has been wrapped up, fans cannot wait to binge-watch it with their favourite snacks on their hand. Well, there is still some time before we see the second season on our TV screens, but till the time we have a little inside story about the grossest yet most steamy scene of selkiemore in ‘The Witcher’ from the mouth of none other than Geralt aka Henry Cavill.

The story behind selkiemore and smoke from Henry’s costume

During the WitcherCon event, Henry revealed how the smoke from his costume was not a planned thing rather an accident and also spilt the secrets behind his look covered in selkiemore. He said, ” It was freezing cold outside, right? There wasn’t really a warm tent set up even though I was covered in, I think this was yoghurt. Mostly yoghurt and something else, and some kind of fruit, I think. And little bits of stuff to make it look like intestines”. He further added, “And I stood in front of the lights outside and I was like, ‘This is a good warm spot’. And I realized I was smoking because it was so cold outside and all the liquid had heated up on my costume. And so I then said, ‘Look, we need to take advantage of this’. I think it was [director Alex Garcia Lopez] who was shooting this, and he said, ‘This is amazing.’ And so if you watch it again, you’ll actually see smoke coming off me throughout the scene”.

When will ‘The Witcher Season 2′ release?

The wait is finally coming to an end as season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ is all set to release on December 19 on Netflix. Talking about the cast of the show, Henry, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan will all be returning for season 2.

Henry Cavill on being a part of ‘Highlander’ reboot

Henry is one of the busiest actors in the industry right now, with another season of ‘The Witcher’ coming out, reprising the role of Sherlock Holmes in ‘Enola Homes 2’ and now he will also be seen in the ‘Highlander’ reboot.

On being a part of 1986’s classic, Henry took to his Instagram to express his excitement. He said, “Very exciting news today! I’ve been a fan of Highlander since I was a lad. From the movies in all of their 80s, Queen slathered glory to the TV show with an actor who looked remarkably like one of my brothers.

Being not shy with swords, and having a director as talented as Chad Stahelski at the helm, this is an opportunity like no other. Deep diving into franchise storytelling with all the tools at our disposal, is going to make this an adventure I (and hopefully all of you) shall never forget”.

“And as you can see from the swipe, I’ve lately been dipping into some of my Scottish heritage, and inadvertently getting my baseline research underway!”

The moment Henry shared this news, fans couldn’t contain their excitement to see their favourite actor in one of the cult favourite films of all time.

Are you looking forward to watching season 2 of ‘The Witcher’?