Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend Is A Burden On Him

‘The Witcher’ star has received immense flak from fans due to his newly revealed relationship with Natalie Viscuso.

Henry Cavill has become one of the most talked-about stars ever since he was inducted into the DC Extended Universe with ‘Man of Steel‘ in 2013. Although his career has not been the smoothest because of his shaky ride with Warner Bros., he has managed to star in successful projects such as ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’, ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’, ‘The Witcher‘ and ‘Enola Holmes‘. With the upcoming season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ and sequel to ‘Enola Holmes’, Cavill’s career is only going to experience an upward graph from here. However, his love life, which has been in the limelight recently, seems to be attracting heavy criticism. This is making fans wonder if Henry Cavill is tired of his girlfriend.

Henry Cavill had been engaged in the past to Ellen Whitaker, an English showjumper. But the engagement only lasted for a year between 2011 and 2012. Following this, he is said to have been with Kaley Cuoco in 2013 when he made his DCEU debut. However, this relationship as well was extremely short-lived, but attracted a lot of media attention, given Cuoco’s fame during ‘The Big Bang Theory‘.

Henry Cavill’s relationship with Natalie Viscuso

‘The Witcher’ star has now ignited a new flame with Natalie Viscuso, president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, which is responsible for Cavill’s hits like ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘Enola Holmes’. Viscuso and Cavill went public about their relationship in April this year. Cavill has shared many intimate moments she shared with his new girlfriend on Instagram, including being destroyed at chess by her in a very romantic and warm dimly lit setting. He wrote in the post,

“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess”.

Despite their public display of affection, Henry Cavill’s girlfriend has riled up a lot of trouble for him.

TROUBLE IN PARADISE

An image of Cavill’s girlfriend Natalie, dating back to 2008, recently came to light. The 31-year-old is dressed up as a tribal person, with her body painted in brown below the neckline. These ‘blacked up’ pictures led to immense outrage on social media as the Hollywood executive was accused of cultural misappropriation. She cosplayed as a native for an MTV reality show.

Following the criticism, Cavill’s girlfriend went on record to apologize for her offensive actions as it clearly created trouble for him. Her apology read,

“Firstly, I’d like to say that I’m sorry if this image surfacing has caused any offence. It is a photo from 2008 for a TV show in Namibia. The tribe I was living with painted my skin as part of an initiation ceremony and an acceptance into their culture”.

While offering her “deepest and most sincere apologies“, she acknowledged the image is “potentially hurtful“. Despite feeling “honoured” that she was initiated by the tribals, she mentioned that she accepts this learning in “today’s climate”. Even after her apology, netizens kept throwing negative remarks at her, calling her words “lame”, “fake”, and “gaslighting”. People went so far as to call her relationship with Henry Cavill a sham, speculating that he is tired of his girlfriend.

If being deemed a racist was not enough, Natalie also came under fire for breaching Covid-19 protocols. She had travelled from the USA to the UK, neglecting the pandemic restrictions. She flew to meet up with Cavill who had been filming ‘The Witcher’ in the UK. Cavill and her beau were censured for risking lives by not sticking to Covid-appropriate etiquette and hanging out together in Berkshire.

Imagine looking up to #henrycavill only to find out his "GF" is not only a problematic Racist & was FORCED to "apologise" for it BUT he ALLOWED her to fly to the UK DURING A NATIONAL LOCKDOWN whilst he was filming the Witcher.@netflix what say you to this?#firehenrycavill — Emma-Jayne (@Winter_Phoenix8) June 18, 2021

Henry Cavill also reached his tipping point as he got tired of tolerating trouble on social media that involved his girlfriend. He was compelled to issue a statement on his Instagram, directly addressing his fans to stop “speculating” about his personal and professional life. He became exhausted of his negativity hurled at him and the people he cares about the most. Consequently, he implored his online community,

“I am very happy in love, and in life. I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me.”

After going through loads of trouble due to his fans’ reception of his girlfriend, Henry Cavill is bound to be tired. His well-wishers can only hope that the public treats him and his sweetheart with some empathy.

Do you think Henry Cavill and his girlfriend deserve the hate? Comment below!