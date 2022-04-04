Henry Cavill’s Favourite Work Is Not Superman Or The Witcher, It Is Sherlock Holmes

Henry Cavill recently revealed how he freely played Sherlock Holmes! Let us investigate the real reason for his portrayal.

Cavill rose to prominence as Superman in Zack Snyder’s ‘Man of Steel’, the first film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). While Cavill’s performance as the Last Son of Krypton received mixed reviews, he would reprise the role for ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ in 2016 and both versions of ‘Justice League’ in 2017 and the 2021 ‘Snyder Cut’. Cavill continued to appear on the big screen, but his portrayal of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ caught everyone’s attention. However, his favourite work appears in neither of these series and films.

Highlights —

Is Henry Cavill biased towards Sherlock?

Cavill talks about the pressure of playing Superman and Geralt of Rivia

Cavill’s upcoming projects

Is Henry Cavill biased towards Sherlock?

Sherlock Holmes is one of the most iconic and heavily adapted fictional characters of all time, with countless different interpretations over the years. Henry Cavill is the latest actor to take on the role of the legendary sleuth.

Video Credits: John Campea

Millie Bobby Brown plays the lead in Enola Holmes, with Henry Cavill playing Brown’s older brother, Sherlock. While most people are familiar with Sherlock Holmes, Cavill was unfamiliar with the source material and was thus able to play Sherlock freely.

In an interview, he stated that when it came to Sherlock Holmes, he wasn’t necessarily reading the books of Sherlock Holmes. So he managed to absolve me of the duty he imposed on himself, that of being a law-abiding citizen; “It’s always about the details”, Cavill explained.

Henry Cavill recently revealed how he freely played Sherlock Holmes

He went on to say that his usual familiarity with famous characters makes him an annoyance on set. “I am the most annoying guy on set because I am saying, ‘Excuse me, you do realize this should be happening, and they would not do that, and you have not read this then that means this would be impossible. Everyone’s just going, ‘Henry, just shut up and do the thing’. I am like, ‘I do not wanna do the thing’”.

He would not do it this way, but he is capable of doing so. However, because Sherlock had absolved himself of being that psychopathic law loyalist, they were able to create a Sherlock who was supportive of Enola as a character.

Cavill talks about the pressure of playing Superman and Geralt of Rivia

During the interview, Cavill admitted that playing iconic characters like Superman and Geralt of Rivia comes with a lot of pressure. He found it amusing because he tries not to think about the pressure. He treats it as a personal mission for himself rather than a pressure factor. Whether it’s Superman, ‘The Witcher’, or Sherlock Holmes, he’s not feeling the pressure from outside sources.

Video Credits: Cleide Klock

Speaking further about his approach to taking on roles with fan expectations, he stated that it is more about him with Superman and ‘The Witcher’. Those are the characters he grew up with and strives to portray as accurately as possible. That meant a lot to him, and it still means a lot to him.

Cavill’s upcoming projects

Netflix announced on its social media platforms in the first week of January that ‘Enola Holmes’ 2 was one step closer to being released on the platform. They announced the completion of the film’s production and shared a video of Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge, who plays Tewkesbury in the film. The couple can be seen in the video-sharing a tender hug.

Henry Cavill most recently reprised his role as Geralt of Rivia in season 2 of Netflix’s fantasy drama ‘The Witcher’. The series is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s book of the same name, which has a large online fan base.

Video Credits: Celebrities News

The actor will also appear in the Highlander reboot, directed by Chad Stahelski. He will also appear in ‘Argylle’, a spy thriller based on Ellie Conway’s upcoming novel of the same name. Catherine O’Hara, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, and Dua Lipa will all play pivotal roles in the film, which has a star-studded cast.

