Henry Cavill’s Dehydration Drama Before The Shoot Of The Witcher Explained

In ‘The Witcher’, Henry Cavill appeared to be the ideal male specimen. However, to achieve that, he attempted a dehydration strategy before Cavill was able to look that good. But was everything so easy for the actor?

Fans have seen Henry Cavill‘s muscular build so many times that they are accustomed to it. Naturally, a lot of effort is put into it. But how much work is involved? This question has now gotten answered. Things are not as simple and clear as they appear to us. We have all seen behind-the-scenes footage of many actors sweating it out in the gym and having a good time. But building a body like that is way more hard work than it seems. Willpower is also a factor.

Highlights —

Henry Cavill’s miserable dehydration diet

Henry Cavill gave up drinking water

Henry Cavill’s miserable dehydration diet

Henry Cavill has repeatedly opened up about his intense workouts. He recently disclosed how he turned to a ‘dehydration’ strategy in order to get in the right shape for the shirtless scene playing monster-hunting Witcher in ‘The Witcher’.

In ‘The Witcher’, Henry Cavill appeared to be the ideal male specimen

It wasn’t necessarily part of the workout, but Henry chose to forego water entirely in order to look amazing on camera in the shirtless scenes. That’s correct. We have all heard that drinking a lot of water can help you get in shape and lose weight. However, in order to look good on camera, Henry dehydrated himself so that his skin appeared really thin and the muscles were properly set on them.

As it looks, it was not easy for Henry as well. He said that he was so dehydrated after three days of giving up water that he could literally smell it. However, when he said that he didn’t drink water for three days, he did not mean that he didn’t drink water at all. In fact, he had dwindling amounts of water over time.

MORE FROM DKODING: Just Drop Everything And Read Henry Cavill’s Views On Co-star Millie Bobby Brown

On ‘The Graham Norton Show‘, he revealed the details of his experiment. He claimed to have consumed one and a half litres of water on the first day, half a litre on the second, and no water on the third.

On the fourth day, when he had to perform the shirtless scene, he didn’t drink any water. Henry also defended this ‘risky choice’, claiming that while it was done for purely aesthetic reasons, it also got done to stay fit without injuring the body.

Henry Cavill gave up drinking water

The famous bathtub scene from the series was received very well by the fans and the showrunner herself. Henry himself had said that he was miserable on the fourth day. Now that the scene is out there for all of us to see, we are thankful for all the hard work Henry does to look absolutely perfect on screen.

However, this intense regimen did not last long, and thankfully, Henry recovered quickly from the dehydration caused by this strange regimen.

As more seasons of ‘The Witcher’ have gotten announced, we hope to see Henry’s physical prowess in the coming seasons as well.

Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ received positive reviews and is still one of Netflix‘s most popular shows. Professionally, Henry will be part of the sequel to ‘Enola Holmes‘ this year. We hope to see more of Henry in the future.

Tell us in the comments if Henry Cavill’s incredible physical endurance has inspired you. Also, tell us which of Henry’s shirtless scenes was the best in all of the films in which he has appeared shirtless.

Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.