Henry Cavill’s Chubbiness Costed Him A Whopping $85 Million

Henry Cavill once auditioned for the iconic role of James Bond, but got rejected for being a little chubby! Let’s get to know more about his journey from rejection to playing the iconic role of Superman.

Henry Cavill certainly does not look like someone who might have had a difficult childhood. But it is true, Cavill was subjected to bullying in his early school days for being overweight. Before appearing as Superman or Geralt of Rivia, he went through his fair share of rejections. At one point, Cavill had decided to leave Hollywood to start a career in the armed forces. One particular role rejection left an impact on his life that forced him to look at it positively.

WAS HENRY CAVILL BULLIED FOR BEING CHUBBY?

During an interview with Men’s Health, ‘The Witcher‘ actor revealed that he was a chubby kid. He felt he could have very well gone down the route of just accepting his lot in life and being like, ‘I guess I am not going to do anything’. He was teased and called ‘Fat Cavill’ as a kid. Cavill later tried sports like rugby that helped him get slim. But he never felt comfortable in his skin.

Until one day when he decided to participate in school stage productions. The kids who were nasty to him took pleasure in squashing him. When he would finish a play, they would tell him that he was indeed good.

During the interview, he explained how he felt the decision actually helped him survive. It is from where he drew his strength. However, Cavill could have never imagined that a similar problem would arise much later in his life.

HENRY CAVILL’S JAMES BOND AUDITION

Henry Cavill has revealed that in the mid-2000s, he tried out for the role of James Bond. For the screen test, Cavill had to walk out of a bathroom, wrapped in a towel. He then had to perform a scene from a Sean Connery–era movie. Unfortunately, it did not go well for him.

“I probably could have prepared better. I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry’. I did not know how to train or diet. And I am glad Martin said something because I respond well to the truth. It helps me get better” Cavill told Men’s Health.

Henry Cavill lost $85 Million for his Chubbiness

The role ended up with the current James Bond, Daniel Craig. Daniel Craig appeared in five James Bond movies through which he earned around $85.4 million, based on Celebrity Net Worth. The James Bond movie was not the only rejection Cavill had to face. He also auditioned for the role of Edward Cullen for the vampire movie ‘Twilight‘. That part went to Robert Pattinson, who got really famous after its release.

Despite the rejection, Cavill did not lose motivation. However, Henry Cavill got cast in the historical series, ‘The Tudors‘, as Charles Brandon, Duke of Suffolk. Luckily, things changed for Henry in a big way when he got to play the role of Superman. It was his first movie in which Cavill had to be shirtless most of the time. To prepare for the role, he got in the best shape of his life. He was also on a strict diet for six months straight. It was not easy since there was more pressure to play the superhero. Though Cavill also did extensive martial arts training to get physically fit, that was emotionally taxing.

He took his high-intensity intervals and bodybuilding exercises very seriously. Henry Cavill acknowledged the feeling of going from chubby out of shape to in shape. In the end, he is proud of what he has achieved.

IS HENRY CAVILL STILL INTERESTED IN PLAYING JAMES BOND?

Even a year after the rejection, he still wishes to play the role of James Bond. Henry Cavill auditioned for James Bond when he was out of shape. Now Cavill is 37 years old and has established himself in parts like Superman and Geralt of Rivia.

In an interview with GQ, Cavill mentioned that he would love to play the role of James Bond. If the producer Barbara Broccoli and co-producer Michael G. Wilson were interested in casting him, then Cavill would absolutely jump at the opportunity. He added: