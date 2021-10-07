Henry Cavill Will Stop At Nothing To Become The Next James Bond

Henry Cavill is a prospective James Bond contender after playing Superman in the DCEU, and his 007 would be a carbon copy of his Clark Kent role. So, will he be the right choice to take up the role?

If speculations are to be believed, Henry Cavill could soon be at the helm of yet another famous brand: the James Bond franchise. Daniel Craig, who has played Bond since ‘Casino Royale’ in 2005, is stepping down after ‘No Time To Die’, which is currently being delayed owing to the ongoing pandemic. Cavill is one of the front-runners to take over for Craig, with Tom Hardy and Idris Elba also in the running. Cavill’s landing of the Bond job would, in an interesting coincidence, be quite similar to how he got the role of Superman on the big screen.

When the franchise was looking for a fresh direction in 2005, casting for the next James Bond to replace Pierce Brosnan had been reduced to just two names. Daniel Craig was the first, landing the coveted part and making his debut in Martin Campbell’s iconic ‘Casino Royale’. The other serious contender was Henry Cavill, 22, who is currently, allegedly, trying very hard to be the next James Bond once the incumbent’s stint ends with Cary Joji Fukunaga’s delayed ‘No Time To Die’.

One of the main reasons he’d lost the part was his age. While New Zealand filmmaker Martin Campbell, who also directed ‘GoldenEye’, seemed to favour Cavill, the longtime James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, and the suits at Eon Productions eventually decided that an older face would be significantly more fitting. Plus, there’s no denying that watching a university student play the world’s most iconic spy would have felt ridiculous. More recently, ‘The Witcher’ actor revealed that he wasn’t in the best of shape at the time of the audition process’s final dash.

“It was his tough love way of saying, ‘Look, mate, you’re in a Bond screen test. Next time you come to a screen test, really focus hard on making sure you lean up if it’s for something like Bond’”, Henry Cavill recounts being told in an exchange with Campbell.

Henry Cavill wants to stop at nothing to become the next James Bond

“And I wasn’t by any means chubby, but I was probably overweight for taking my shirt off on camera.”

HENRY CAVILL – THE POTENTIAL CANDIDATE

Given that Cavill is now 38-years-old (a year older than Daniel Craig when he was cast) and has established a reputation as one of the most – if not the most – physically spectacular specimens working in Hollywood right now, it’s safe to presume both criticisms have been addressed. However, Henry Cavill’s argument for being James Bond is far more compelling than simply meeting the conditions he failed to meet fifteen years ago.

Talking to GQ about the same, Henry Cavill had said, “If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity”. “At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.”

What’re your thoughts on Henry Cavill becoming the next James Bond? Do you think he will do justice to the role? Let us know in the comments down below.