At This Rate, Henry Cavill Will Still Be Filming The Witcher In 2030

Though ‘The Witcher’ is planned for six seasons, even the release of season 2 seems impossible this year due to Henry Cavill’s injury.

After passing through the year of obstacles, there was hope that 2021 will be smooth for the shoot of ‘The Witcher’ season 2. But it seems like the curse isn’t over yet. The future of ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 is at stake after Henry Cavill’s injury, recently.

Challenges after challenges for ‘The Witcher’ Season 2

‘The Witcher’ released on Netflix in 2019, and instantly became a huge sensation with as much fanfare as ‘Game of Thrones’ and became a fan favourite and a ratings smash. The production was overjoyed at the massive positive response, especially after ‘Game of Thrones’. They immediately made plans for six more seasons and a couple of spin-offs.

If everything had gone according to plans, the second season of ‘The Witcher’ would’ve aired in late 2020, roughly a year after the first one. But then the series of hurdles began and the show has since suffered a number of nightmares.

COVID-19 led to a global shutdown and it particularly hit the crew of ‘The Witcher’ hard, with confirmed cases in the crew. The positive cases caused a full shutdown of production followed by national lockdowns in the UK. The second instalment of ‘The Witcher’ was kept on ice since then.

After weeks of stagnation, work finally resumed and it looked as if things might be in the clear. But then occurred the injury of the lead star Henry Cavill. He badly injured his hamstring during the shoot of an action scene of ‘The Witcher’ Season 2. There’s nothing they can do about it. This may result in season 2 not seeing release until very late in 2021.

Henry Cavill’s injury stalls ‘The Witcher’ Season 2

Noticing that the fans are anxious about the release of ‘The Witcher’ Season 2, Cavill provided an update on his injury via Instagram. He told the fans that despite the snowy weather in the UK, his rehab sessions are going pretty well and work on the show is going on.

He added, “Monday to Friday I’m up at 0430 to get a few hours rehab in before my workday starts. Some mornings are rough, but I do always get to see the dawn by the time I’m finishing up. The snow made this one even more enjoyable, if not a touch chilly!”

When will ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 release?

Even if Cavill returns after fighting the injury, it’s possible we’ll see further delays. This is due to the UK currently being on another strict lockdown. The cases of COVID19 have skyrocketed with the spread of UK strain. UK became the only nation to announce complete lockdown this year.

Though the lockdown is relaxed for film and TV shoots, the government may extend the restrictions and could apply brakes on production if the situation worsens.

Currently, the cast and crew of ‘The Witcher’ seem to be moving ahead without Henry Cavill. It will soon be almost two whole years since the first season premiered.

Fans are waiting to know what Geralt &co. Will do when they return to ‘The Witcher’ Season 2. We hope that no more obstacles come their way.

Let us know your views about ‘The Witcher’ and Henry Cavill in the comments box below.