What Made Henry Cavill Go Absconding From The Face Of The Earth?

When all our beloved celebrities have been sharing their holiday pictures and stories, we have been wondering where was our Superman during the holidays? Henry Cavill went radio silent over Christmas but now we finally know what he had been doing during that time.

Everyone has their way of celebrating Christmas, and all the fans were delighted to know what their favourite celebrities were up to. However, it looked as though Henry Cavill had vanished off the face of the Earth during the holidays. His fans were excited to know what ‘The Witcher’ star was up to. Henry Cavill maintained radio silence about his Christmas celebrations for a long time, but finally, he took to Instagram to tell us what he had been doing and how did the festivities go. For all his fans who were waiting to know what he was doing, he did not disappoint when he shared a beautiful picture and an equally wonderful caption that described everything perfectly.

For most celebrities, Christmas is a time for families. It is that period of the year when everyone is craving some homely love and affection. And for our celebs, it is no different. They want to be with their loved ones and spend some quality time with them. It is a break for them from their busy lives and a chance to be a normal family before they get on with their lives.

And for Henry Cavill, it was no different. He spent the day with his family. He was enjoying the holiday joy with the lovely people in his life. It was all about good food, good drinks, and of course some good old family time. It was also a break for him from his busy life as Geralt in ‘The Witcher’ and so much more.

It’s cooking time in the Cavill household

So, what exactly did he do with his family? Christmas cooking! In fact, a lot of Christmas cooking. He and his brother spent an enormous time cooking everything. In his post, he mentions that they “spent a lot of time around the big green egg!” And just like Christmas dinners go, the entire process of cooking was exhausting. Even for our Superman, it was an arduous activity.

He also mentions that even though it was a “taxing” event, the feast was absolutely worth all the toil. Henry Cavill also got a heritage turkey this time which must have been the absolute star of the show. It was a hit with him and his family. He also goes on to mention that heritage turkey is definitely going to be present for the festivities next year.

That is not all. Not only does he mention that the heritage turkey was an enormous success, but he also mentions a sweet tip to cook it that enhances its flavours. He added in his caption that the heritage turkey tasted best when it was slow-cooked at a low temperature and was covered in delicious bacon (definitely going to try this one out whenever I get the opportunity!). Who knew our superhero could also be quite a wizard in the kitchen? What an amazing way to enjoy the day!

What’s next?

It was quite a fun experience and a deserved break from his busy life. But that is not the end of it. Henry Cavill had been radio silent about his holiday plans, but he covered up for it in spades by giving his fans a detailed description of what he was doing during the Christmas holidays. He seemed to be radiating happiness throughout the post while mentioning his lovely day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYhlB7lvNBl/

However, ‘The Witcher’ star Henry Cavill is not one to sit around and relax for a long time. After a much-needed rejuvenating break, he was pumped to get back to work. He also mentions at the end of his caption that after all the fun of the festivities, it is time to buckle down and start training for the new year.

You can watch Henry Cavill's Christmas celebration here! The holiday season has been an absolute blast.