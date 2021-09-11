Henry Cavill Wasn’t The First Choice For The Witcher

Sometimes a little bit of magic is required to pique a casting director’s eye and land a role – and this was absolutely the case with ‘The Witcher’. Keep reading to find out.

It’s hard to think ‘The Witcher Season 1’ debuted nearly a year ago. Despite its perplexing timeline, the Netflix series has a loyal following and has been renewed for a second season. While Henry Cavill was undoubtedly one of the film’s biggest draws, Anya Chalotra and her character Yennefer of Vengerberg nearly stole the show. Chalotra gained some well-deserved acclaim recently and the series casting director Sophie Holland has revealed something about Anya from her audition days.

HENRY CAVILL INDEED WAS THE NOT FIRST TO STAR IN ‘THE WITCHER’

The first season of ‘The Witcher’ – which in 2019 almost instantly became into Netflix’s most popular show – is, nonetheless, the most indisputable. And Sophie admitted to Metro.co.uk that she cast the actress Anya Chalotra before their protagonist Henry Cavill, which is nearly unheard of.

Sophie, who recalls the full cast of ‘The Witcher’s audition process, stated that she had met Anya on her first-ever professional audition for another project and she just knew immediately that we would work together.

She said that “In the initial conversation when we were talking about our top 10 girls, Anya was on it but she was completely unknown. She’d not done anything and I wondered how I was gonna sell it. I didn’t need to sell it; that was the easiest find. She was cast before anyone else. If you imagine casting sort of secondary lead before you’ve even found Geralt. They couldn’t chemistry read together – we’d already booked her.”

Henry Cavill was indeed not the first one to get casted for ‘The Witcher’

“We had to find a guy who would just [fit]. I just knew. She’s gonna be the one I think everybody’s gonna watch that series and feel literally like a star is born. She’s unbelievably in touch with her emotions, she’s beautiful but it’s like she doesn’t know it. She has a kind of natural beauty. We didn’t have to search hard for her which feels wild considering the pressure. She is wonderful,” she stated.

BUT THERE IS AN EMBARRASSING STORY BEHIND IT

The star of Anya Chalotra is rising. Chalotra landed the role of Yennefer, a strong sorceress, in ‘The Witcher’ after appearing in the British series Wanderlust and contributing her voice to Sherwood’s Robin Loxley. For her role in the Netflix drama, the actress just received IMDb’s Breakout STARmeter Award. Lauren S. Hissrich celebrated the triumph by tweeting a funny, though little embarrassing, anecdote about Chalotra’s audition.

🌟🌟🌟I’ve picked up the chewed up bits of her apple off the audition room floor, to her complete embarrassment. She’s always been a star. 🌟🌟🌟 https://t.co/jNDjjRMW1i — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) December 2, 2020

She wrote

“I’ve picked up the chewed up bits of her apple off the audition room floor, to her complete embarrassment. She’s always been a star.”

In another tweet, ‘The Witcher’s showrunner thanked Anya Chalotra and Henry Cavill on their inclusion on IMDb’s list of Top Stars of 2020. She also expressed gratitude to casting director Sophie Holland and her colleagues for bringing everyone together for the Netflix show.

Massive congratulations to Anya and Henry for making IMDb’s Top Stars of 2020. And all hail @SophHollandCast for bringing this gorgeous cast together for @witchernetflix — we couldn’t do it without her and her team. ⭐️ https://t.co/EVWXs2nU8P — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) December 2, 2020

‘The Witcher’ began filming Season 2 in February, but the mounting threat of COVID-19 forced a halt to production. However, after being postponed for several months, filming on the second season resumed in August. Anya Chalotra, Henry Cavill, and Freya Allan will be joined by a slew of new cast members.

That said, ’The Witcher Season 2’ is scheduled to premiere on December 17, 2021 but stay tuned to us for updates.