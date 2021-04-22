Henry Cavill Wants To Avenge Superman’s Death – By Becoming Batman

Henry Cavill wants to play Batman from an alternative universe in the DC films. But going by his track record in losing out on roles he wanted to play so desperately, can it ever be possible?

In 2013, the DC superhero film ‘Man of Steel’ hit the theatres worldwide, kick-starting the DC cinematic universe. While director Zack Snyder was hand-picked by none other than Christopher Nolan to take the DC universe forward, the film received a lot of backlash. It was mostly due to the ‘dark and hyper-realistic’ portrayal of Superman. But the one thing that Snyder was universally praised for was his prowess with casting. Signing up Henry Cavill for the roll was a great decision, as observed in the audience and the critics’ opinions on the film. While Henry has diligently played Clark Kent in many DC films since then, to a critical and commercial acclaim for his performances, he has another DC role that he has his eyes on. And the role he wants to take on is of another DC universe heavyweight, the Batman.

Well, we must admit that if there was an Oscar for being the ‘unluckiest actor of all times’, it would undoubtedly go to Cavill. The poor guy had auditioned for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Batman Begins’ back in the mid 2000s. It’s a no surprise by now that around the same time, he lost out playing James Bond to Daniel Craig. He was also supposed to play a major part in Zack Snyder’s Greek epic ‘300’, but he opted out of it because he thought he would certainly be the new James Bond. Wait, the misery doesn’t end here. He was also one of the finalists in the race of bagging the role of Cedrick Diggory in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’. There’s more, he was also one of the early choice for Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga. The latter two roles he lost to Robert Pattison.

Henry Cavill wants to play Batman

Henry lost the role of Batman to Christian Bale in ‘Batman Begins’

An actor who has gone through so much rejection within a span of one decade is a rarity. But it changed in the 2010s, as he began with playing Superman in ‘Man of Steel’ and thus, he got what he deserved. The film was a commercial and critical success. But his unfortunate missing out on playing Batman must have stayed with him. In the Zack Snyder’s universe, Ben Affleck became the Batman.

Ben Affleck was brought on-board to portray the caped vigilante for the first time in the 2016 sequel to ‘Man of Steel’, ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’. With Zack Snyder helming the project as well, the film once again received highly polarized reviews. Somehow, the film also failed to become as big a success as the studios had hoped. This further put a question mark on the future of the DC universe. Afterall, it was all a game of money. But one thing was constant; fans’ love for the actors playing two major superheroes on-screen, Batman and Superman.

And also, Supes dies in the final act of ‘Batman V Superman’. (We sincerely expect that by now you know this fact as the back of your hand.)

Now comes the big troublemaker for the DC universe, the epic ‘Justice League’. Superman (actually Batman and his team) pulls of a Jesus like resurrection and completes his story arc in the film. And now, there have been talks of renovating the DC universe after Zack Snyder’s unfortunate exit from the studio’s film-lineup.

Henry Cavill wants to play The Batman

And recently, Henry has expressed his desire to portray Batman from an alternate reality. It seems like the wounds of losing out to Christian Bale in ‘Batman Begins’ are still hurting. But now that the idea is out there, we’d also like to see if Henry’s wishes are fulfilled this time around. But this time as well, Robert Pattison is the biggest hurdle, followed by Michael Keaton.

We sincerely hope that at-least this time, the luck favours poor Henry, because who doesn’t want Henry to don the black cape and beat up some bad guys.

Tell us in comments whether you’d like to see Henry Cavill taking on the role of Batman in the upcoming DC films. Also let us know who you think is a better actor in general- Ben Affleck or Henry Cavill. (we’re just curious to know, that’s all)