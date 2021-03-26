Henry Cavill vs Dwayne Johnson Aka Superman vs Black Adam Is Now A Reality

Dwayne Johnson as the ancient Egyptian antihero Black Adam against Henry Cavill’s Superman? Let’s find out more about one of the most anticipated superhero movies!

It has been many years since Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ was announced. Finally, in 2021, producer, Hiram Garcia, confirmed that filming would begin in April 2021. Black Adam will not be alone in this movie. He will be accompanied by the Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher. Let’s find out if Superman will be in ‘Black Adam’ or not.

Is Black Adam more powerful than Superman?

It has been more than six years since Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, was confirmed to play Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe. Johnson has earlier talked about how excited he is to play the role of the Kahndaqian anti-hero. Both Black Adam and Superman have similar abilities.

Henry Cavill vs Dwayne Johnson aka Superman vs Black Adam is no longer a dream

On the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Johnson was asked if Black Adam is more powerful than Superman?

“Black Adam has the same powers as Superman. Think about that. That is why it is so cool and exciting” Said Dwayne Johnson.

While in terms of strength, durability, and flight, both Superman and Black Adam are equal. However, they do not have all the same powers. In the comics created by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck, Black Adam first appeared in The Marvel Family. He received his powers from the wizard Shazam, the speed of heru, the stamina of Shu, the strength of Amon, the power of Aton, the wisdom of Zehuti, and the courage of Mehen. Superman obtains his powers from the yellow sun of Earth. It gives him skills like x-ray vision, heat vision and super breath. On the other hand, Black Adam magically intensifies, like his nemesis Shazam. So clearly, Black Adam is more powerful than Superman.

Henry Cavill’s Superman in Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’?

Several years ago, Dwayne Johnson was in talks to play Black Adam. In 2014, it was confirmed that Johnson would play Black Adam in DCEU’s ‘Shazam!’. But after seeing Johnson’s popularity increase, Warner Bros and DC decided to make a ‘Black Adam’ movie. It has been more than six years since its announcement. Finally, ‘Black Adam’ is set for a 2021 release. We will get to see a Black Adam and Shazam fight on-screen. But will there be Superman in ‘Black Adam’? For many years fans have been wanting to know if Henry Cavill’s Superman and Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ will cross paths or not.

As per various reports, there is a possibility of it happening. Johnson is very keen on collaborating with Henry Cavill. Since both of them have similar powers, it will be fun to see them clash on-screen. According to “We Got This Covered”, Henry Cavill is in talks with Dwayne Johnson. The article also mentioned that it would be decided after the fate of ‘Black Adam’.

‘Black Adam’ producer talks about Superman’s role in the movie

The producer talked about if Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ and Henry Cavill’s Superman will have a face-off or not. Will ‘Black Adam’ include Henry Cavill’s Superman? Here’s what ‘Black Adam’ producer Hiram Garcia said:

“I think the DC Universe is a wonderful universe and we’re open to everything. We have big aspirations for it. We’re friends with Henry. [Dwayne] and Henry are friends, it’s a huge comic book brand as well. And I always just loved the idea. Who knows? But man, ‘Black Adam’ for Superman is really cool. That’d be really powerful”, Garcia told “Cinemablend”.

Does this mean Henry Cavill’s Superman and Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ will come together on-screen? Sadly, we do not have any confirmation. But we do know that Dwayne Johnson has started preparing for his role. He has been sharing his preparation on Instagram with his followers. The movie would be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Apart from Johnson, the cast of ‘Black Adam’ includes Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Marwan Kenzari in an unrevealed role. Tell us in the comment section if you would like to see Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ and Henry Cavill’s Superman showdown in the upcoming movie!