Ever since rumours of discontinuing his role as Superman landed, the internet has been abuzz with rumours about Cavill playing a new superhero for Marvel. With talks reportedly going on at the house of mouse, could he also be roping in RDJ for his triumphant return to Marvel?

Henry Cavill has had a tough year. He is reportedly facing backlash from WB executives and probably will not be reprising the role of Superman anytime soon. With the reboot getting underway under Te-Nehesi Coates and J.J Abrams, he might have to pass along the mantle to someone else.

Highlights —

Cavill wants to work with RDJ

Cavill in talks for a Disney movie

Could Captain Britain bring RDJ back?

Cavill has not sat still, and rumours have been hinting at an extended role in the MCU. Some people have also claimed that he might be taking on the mantle of Captain Britain for Disney. Could this set up his first chance to work with Robert Downey Junior?

Working with RDJ

RDJ’s admiration for Cavill is no secret. It has been rumoured that Iron Man admires the acting chops of Superman and wants to work with him. Their history of filming already indicates that any screentime they share would crackle with chemistry.

Vide Credits: diego guerrero

They have a shared history of doing both comedic and action projects. RDJ’s most famous acting turn was in ‘Tropic Thunder’ before he took on Iron Man’s mantle, while Cavill’s work in the Kingsman series has earned him critical accolades.

If Cavill does indeed sign onto Disney, the mouse house would want to use this chemistry to their advantage. Plus, with the rumours of the top-secret project coming into view, it might make sense for the story for them to work together.

The Top Secret Project

Henry Cavill’s top new secret project has been on the news lately. Rumours have indicated early on that this might be a project with Captain Britain. The choice of this role for Cavill is interesting.

Henry Cavill’s top-secret Disney project could feature RDJ

Related: Henry Cavill’s Prayers Answered, Robert Downey Jr. to Guest Star In The Witcher Season 2

One of Captain Britain’s first stories interacting with the American superheroes was when he became a roommate to Peter Parker. Not only is Brian Braddock another scientist just like Peter, but they also take on an evil mastermind who has trapped Mary Jane in the comic.

Now, Peter Parker has had a deep relationship with Iron Man throughout his role as Spiderman. This might be the tenuous connection that brings Henry Cavill and RDJ together with Tom Holland for one romp.

It is also important to note that Captain Britain is one of the MCU people to be blessed with magical powers. He was chosen by Merlin himself to take on the mantle of a champion for Britain and to further the cause of justice. With Wanda’s magic helping to resurrect Vision and creating whole human beings in her alternate reality, could Captain Britain bring Iron Man back?

Video Credits: CBR

Secret Service?

Captain Britain’s solo movie is not the only way to bring RDJ back into the Marvel fold. The most famous actor emerging from the MCU could play a profound role in creating new mythos for the new cinematic universe.

One of the recent rumours has said that MCU might be doing their version of Secret Invasion. The comic book series “Secret Invasion” deals with Skrulls invading Earth and taking on the superheroes’ roles to take over the planet.

Cavill and RDJ, together with other actors, could come back through the Skrulls. With Cavill playing an international superhero figure, he could become the spy that uncovers the Skrull invasion and alerts the Avengers about it. This could also bring RDJ back as a Skrull villain, acting like Iron Man and betraying young Spider-Man by emotionally manipulating him. He could also become one of the people who misguide the new heroes coming into Avengers by guiding them to commit crimes that make people lose faith in them, leading to a devastating war.

Video Credits: The Cosmic Wonder

Henry Cavill and RDJ together, working on a new project, would be a dream come true for any superhero fan. With the story of Henry Cavill possibly playing Captain Britain going viral, he might be the one who brings back Iron Man. Or could things take a sinister turn and get RDJ back to fight Captain Britain as a Skrull invader?

No matter what happens, the house of mice could use RDJ and Cavill’s chemistry to further their world domination plans. Drop in your thoughts in the box below!