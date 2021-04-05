Henry Cavill To Replace The Irreplaceable Tom Cruise In Mission: Impossible

As Tom Cruise is moving towards his 60s, the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise seems to be preparing Henry Cavill to take over the series after him.

Henry Cavill seems to be in high demand right now. Despite the letdowns with Warner Brothers over the continuation of his version of Superman in DCEU, the Cavill effect seems to be only growing in the industry. However, it looks like Cavill is getting a call back from one of the franchises he already died in. Yes, you guessed it right. Henry Cavill might return in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ series, this time probably to replace Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt.

Tom Cruise has been a synonym to the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise since its inception in 1996 with the first ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie. Since then, every movie in the franchise has gotten bigger and better, with Tom Cruise completing further impossible missions.

The ‘Top Gun’ star’s charisma has never allowed any other actor or character to bask in the glory of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ series. The franchise has seen great actors like Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Fergusons, Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan, and many more. But the fans only associate the franchise with the face of Tom Cruise.

This was the case until the last movie in the franchise, ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ roped in the ‘Man of Steel’ star Henry Cavill to play a CIA agent alongside Tom Cruise.

Henry Cavill played August Walker, an agent who was originally assigned to keep an eye on Ethan Hunt. However, it’s eventually revealed that he’s one of the antagonists named John Lark.

Henry Cavill’s giant persona and charismatic screen presence left a unique impression. Special credits to the punches he blew alongside Cruise in one of the bathroom fight sequences. He made Cruise look like a puny.

Fans picked up an admiration for Henry Cavill and his character in ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise, which had never previously happened on Cruise’s watch.

However, August Walker’s character died by the end of the movie. Leaving the fans heartbroken over the killed opportunity of seeing him again in the future ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies.

Seems like Henry Cavill is enjoying a series of resurrection with his multiple key portrayals returning from the dead. Henry Cavill’s Superman rose from the dead in the latest ‘Justice League Snyder Cut’. Now, there are reports of his only villainous portrayal also getting resurrected.

The latest report by “We Got This Covered” claims that the makers of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ are planning on bringing back Henry Cavil.

The report states:

“The studio wants Cavill to return for either flashback tying his character to the wider mythology, or even a prequel spin-off of some description.”

Aside from the prequel or spin-off possibilities, we can’t deny the resurrection possibilities. In the movie world, even having a dead body on the scene doesn’t confirm the death of a key character.

We indeed saw the hook, as intended by Cruise, piercing through Henry Cavill’s skull, and Cavill falling off the cliff and probably dying.

But you never know if he might come back from the dead in the upcoming ‘Mission: Impossible’ 7 & 8 or future movies.

Also, Tom Cruise will be over 60 years of age by the time the currently in production ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies make it to the theatre. Given that fact, the makers might be planning to establish a character and actor who can lead the franchise for further decades. Who’s better than Henry Cavill for the job? No one. What are your thoughts on this? Comment below.