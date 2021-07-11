With Disney acquiring the rights to X-Men characters from Fox, it’s certain that many of the X-Men characters will have their own solo films, while many can become a part of the MCU. Amidst all this, Henry Cavill’s name is being tossed around to play Wolverine.

Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently all-game for expanding its horizons when to comes to the sheer scale of their productions. In addition, Disney is also peeking into the unchartered territories of the Marvel comics to tap into characters that we have not seen on the screen so far. Now, ever since Disney took a hold of the Marvel Studios, the X-Men characters have slipped back as a part of the whole MCU stable. And now we know that it is only a matter of time before the X-Men reboot gets announced. But before that, if we trust the news reports, we could see the Marvel characters sneaking in on a few MCU films.

Recently, the buzz was strong about Wolverine getting rebooted for the big screen and having a small appearance in the upcoming Marvel film ‘Captain Marvel 2‘. And guess who Marvel Studios is reportedly tapping into to play Wolverine. Henry Cavill!

Highlights —

Henry Cavill to play Wolverine in ‘Captain Marvel 2’?

Henry Cavill as MCU’s Wolverine

Now this report, while still unconfirmed, is exciting for the fans of the actor. Henry’s hardcore fans have seen Henry getting treated badly by the DCEU, his previous employers when it comes to superhero films. He, along with Zack Snyder and Ben Affleck, was reportedly fired from the future DC productions. They were basically punished for the bad performance the DC films had on the box office front. Although Henry has never openly commented on whatever was going in between him and the WB, his silence said a lot. And now that DCEU’s arch-rival Marvel is earning billions of dollars in the box office returns, we shouldn’t be surprised if Henry goes on joining the enemy.

Henry Cavill to play Wolverine in the MCU?

HENRY CAVILL TO PLAY WOLVERINE IN ‘CAPTAIN MARVEL 2’?

Now, where did it all begin? An artist named Dalton Barrett started an online sensation when he drew Henry Cavill, imagining him as the new Wolverine. He took inspiration from the look of the previous Wolverine, Hugh Jackman, and reimagined Henry as the character. And the picture looked so compelling and believable that it caused a stir across the internet world and everybody began sharing it around. We don’t know whether the photoshopped image had reached the Marvel Studios or not, but if it has, they definitely would have been compelled to imagine Henry playing arguably the most popular superhero in the X-Men lineup.

Related: Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend Is A Burden On Him

In the image, Henry can be seen with shiny claws hanging from his knuckles, sporting the classic Wolverine ducktail combination hairstyle. He had the built and the height and a huge experience of playing larger than life characters on the big screen, such as Superman and Geralt of Rivia. So, we see no reason why Henry shouldn’t be considered to play one of the most badass superheroes we have ever been blessed with.

However, the Marvel fans or the hardcore Wolverine fans might not be very happy with the casting choice. Hugh Jackman is still the definitive Wolverine according to most Marvel fans. The decision to cast a former DC superhero in the iconic role may or may not sit very well with the fans of the character. And Marvel Studios is known to cater to its fan base, unlike the DCEU. So, we never know for sure what’s going to happen, we only know that if Henry Cavill does play Wolverine, it will be huge!

WILL HENRY CAVILL APPEAR AS WOLVERINE IN THE MCU ?

However, it isn’t going to be easy for Henry either. There are many names tossed around, from Tom Hardy to Daniel Radcliffe to play the role. And we all know that Henry has been extremely unfortunate in the past as well, for losing out on the roles that he auditioned for or wanted to play. It will be interesting to see what’s in the store for Henry.

Video Credits: ComicBookCast2

Henry will soon be seen in the Netflix series ‘The Witcher 2’. While his future with DCEU is still uncertain, it is almost decided that Henry will not continue with the role of Clark Kent/Superman.

Tell us in the comments if you want to see Henry Cavill playing Wolverine? If he does, would he be able to top Hugh Jackman’s performance?