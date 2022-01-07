Bad Boy Alert! Henry Cavill To Play Villain In James Bond

Henry Cavill has stated that he is interested in joining the James Bond franchise, but that he would want to portray a villain rather than the title character. Keep reading to find out more.

‘No Time to Die’, the fifth and last James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, will be released in overseas markets and in the United States on October 8, 2021. After that, James Bond’s future remains unknown, as no decision on who will play 007 will be made until at least 2022.

Highlights —

Henry Cavill wants to be the villain

Henry Cavill seems to be a perfect fit though

Craig’s debut as James Bond began in 2006. Henry Cavill was one among the contenders for the role, but he was passed over by director Martin Campbell, who thought the then 23-year-old actor was too young at the time. Cavill was then turned up for ‘Superman Returns’ and ‘Twilight’ before landing the role of Superman in ‘Man of Steel’. While Cavill’s Superman future is uncertain, the actor has landed roles as the lead in ‘The Witcher’ trilogy on Netflix and as Sherlock Holmes in ‘Enola Holmes’ and its planned sequel.

Henry Cavill as Bond villain

Henry Cavill wants to be the villain

While Cavill was passed over for the role of Bond, he appears to be open to returning to the franchise, but not as the titular spy. Cavill has expressed interest in playing a Bond villain, according to The Movie Dweeb on Twitter. He hasn’t said whether he wants to play the title villain or a villain’s henchman, but he is open to speaking with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the makers of James Bond.

RELATED: Henry Cavill Playing Superman Destroyed His Love Life: Here’s How!

"If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] interested me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I'd be very keen to explore further."



Even Henry Cavill seems keen to portray James Bond. #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/fgwlMFD6PZ — The Movie Dweeb (@The_MovieDweeb) September 28, 2021

Henry Cavill seems to be a perfect fit though

While many fans would prefer Cavill to be James Bond himself, the villain part is a good fit for him. Cavill has already played an international super spy in 2015’s ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’, as well as a spy villain in 2018’s ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’. Given his history of portraying leading parts such as Superman and Geralt of Rivia, the possibility to play a one-off character appears to be less stressful and a way for him to avoid committing to a long-term franchise.

Video Credits: Diana Méndez

Cavill as a Bond villain would also give the filmmakers the opportunity to try something new. A prominent repeating element among Bond villains is that with the exception of ‘Quantum of Solace’, every Craig film has had a villain with a facial scar or deformity that is utilised as visual shorthand for their villainy in contrast to James Bond’s attractive features. As a result of enforcing a destructive and regressive attitude, this has resulted in criticism. Casting an attractive starring villain like Henry Cavill, who could have played James Bond in another context, could allow the brand to grow and explore new conceptions of evil for a modern audience. To be relevant, the James Bond series will need to change, and a good place to start is with how the villains are presented.