Henry Cavill To Be The Next James Bond Thanks To Overwhelming Media Support

Daniel Craig recently stepped down from the role after playing Bond in a slew of films for over a decade, so the position is currently vacant. Find out if Henry Cavill will make it into the James Bond cast in 2022!

Henry Cavill may be the talk of the town thanks to the most recent season of ‘The Witcher’, but many of his fans are looking forward to his next breakthrough role. Cavill has appeared in several successful films and has proven his acting abilities. But many people now want to see Henry Cavill in the role of James Bond. Now that Craig has stepped down from the role, some Henry Cavill fans want to see if he is up for the challenge.

Did you know that Bond author Ian Fleming gave the rights to his first Bond novel, Casino Royale, to CBS Television, which adapted it as part of the anthology series Climax! in 1954?

Henry Cavill turned down for James Bond

Henry Cavill is already James Bond

Next James Bond candidates

Henry Cavill turned down for James Bond

When the James Bond franchise was looking for a new direction in 2005, casting for the next 007 to replace Pierce Brosnan was down to just two names. The first was Daniel Craig, who landed the highly coveted role and made his debut in ‘Casino Royale’. The other serious contender was 22-year-old Henry Cavill.

Henry Cavill wins bonafide support from media giant to be the next James Bond

Henry Cavill’s age was a major reason he got passed over for the role. On the other hand, director Martin Campbell seemed to favour Cavill. But James Bond franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson ultimately decided an older face would be far more appropriate. ‘The Witcher’ actor admitted that he also was not in the best of shape during the audition process’s final dash.

In various interviews, Henry Cavill has shared that the rejection was Campbell’s tough love way of saying, ‘Look, mate, you are in a Bond screen test. Next time you go to a screen test, make a point of leaning up if it is for something like Bond’. He was not chubby, but he was probably overweight for taking his shirt off on camera.

Did you know that the title of the 17th Bond film, Goldeneye, was inspired by Ian Fleming’s Jamaican estate, where he wrote 14 of his novels?

Henry Cavill is already James Bond

Henry Cavill rose to popularity in the early 2000s. Cavill continued to act in films and television shows throughout the decade, demonstrating his versatility in the roles he chose to take on. He also went on to star in a number of films, including ‘Hellraiser’, ‘Red Riding Hood’, ‘Blood Creek’, and ‘Stardust’, but it was his role as a dashing duke in the TV series ‘The Tudors’ that made him a household name. Following ‘The Tudors’, he went on to appear in several films, including ‘The Immortals’ and ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E’.

Cavill landed his biggest role to date as Superman in the DC Extended Universe in the 2013 film ‘Man of Steel’. He has since reprised his role as Superman in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and ‘Justice League’.

The actor also plays the role of Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series ‘The Witcher’. Cavill perfectly embodies the character that has earned him many fans.

Cavill is now 38 years old and has established a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most physically fit actors. It is safe to assume that both criticisms have gotten addressed thoroughly. However, the case for Henry Cavill to finally become James Bond goes far beyond simply meeting the criteria he failed to meet fifteen years ago.

Speaking to The Times, he said:

“Time will tell. You do not know which direction they want to take Bond in, and so I like to say that everything’s always on the table.”

Next James Bond candidate

According to sources, British action star Tom Hardy, fan favourite performer Idris Elba, Marvel Cinematic Universe star Tom Hiddleston, and Lashana Lynch are among the top contenders in terms of fan speculation. If Lynch, who recently appeared in the Bond film ‘No Time to Die’, is cast in the role, she will be the franchise’s first female lead.

‘Bridgerton‘s’ star Regé-Jean Page is also a favourite. Scottish actor Richard Madden is also in the running after his performance in the Marvel blockbuster ‘The Eternals’. Aside from the above, Tom Hardy is another actor who could justify the role of James Bond.

Tell us who you would like to see in the role of James Bond in the comments!