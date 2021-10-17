Henry Cavill Thrown Out From The Witcher Even Before Season 2 Release

Henry Cavill’s injury has cast a shadow on his future in ‘The Witcher’ franchise as the makers are on a hunt for a replacement.

The pandemic became a roadblock for many in the entertainment business, but for ‘The Witcher’, it was a spree of hurdles one after the other. ‘The Witcher’ is now struggling with an injured lead actor and doesn’t know how far they will go with him. Some insiders in Hollywood are whispering that the producers of the series are looking for a new face that is convincing enough to play Geralt on ‘The Witcher’ Season 3.

BAD LUCK SURMOUNTS ‘THE WITCHER’ FRANCHISE AFTER THE PANDEMIC

Just when the Coronavirus was spreading its wings, ‘The Witcher’ cast had excitedly gone to the UK to shoot the second season after a stupendous response on the first season of the series. However, the shooting had to stop midway as Kristofer Hivju tested positive. Thereafter, Covid strengthened its grip around the world and many countries declared a lockdown that forced them to postpone their shoot.

Henry Cavill shown the door even before ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 release

Later, when the lockdown rules were made easy all over the world, the cast and crew of ‘The Witcher’ was in England where the fast-spreading mutant virus had created havoc. The lockdown was particularly extended in England and the shoot of the series suffered a jolt.

And then came the biggest blow in the form of Henry Cavill‘s leg injury that sparked rumours of further delays. ‘The Witcher’ team persisted in the crisis, defeating one circumstance at a time, but lately, it is rumoured that the makers are not satisfied with the way things are going on in season 2. Rumour mills are spinning stories that the makers of ‘The Witcher’ have lately been haunted by the bad luck that is attached to Cavill. According to reports published in “We Got This Covered”, his handsome looks and personality couldn’t work for Superman, which is the reason Netflix is planning to get rid of him.

HENRY CAVILL CAN’T AFFORD TO LOSE ‘THE WITCHER’ PROJECT

CNN reported that Henry Cavill is himself leaving the series ‘The Witcher’ because he has wasted a lot of time on it. According to the news report, Cavill is irritated with how things are proceeding with season 2 of ‘The Witcher’. Moreover, he is fearing for the future of the series itself.

MATT BOMER BEING CONSIDER TO CONTINUE ‘THE WITCHER’ FRANCHISE

One of the popular entertainment magazines, “Variety” reported that Netflix is looking for a new “Geralt” and they have actually shortlisted Matt Bomer. The Golden Globe-winning actor is well known amongst TV audiences for playing Neil Caffrey in the famous series ‘White Collar’.

IS HENRY CAVILL REALLY BEING FIRED?

“Gossip Cop” carried out an investigation stating that all the talk around Henry Cavill being fired from ‘The Witcher’ and being replaced by Matt Bomer is just rumours and that Cavill is preparing hard despite injury and is excited about the project. We are hoping that he stays for the future seasons as well, owing to his deep interest in the book series on which the fantasy drama is based. Considering how season 1 received critical acclaim despite many doubts about the casting of Cavill as Geralt, Netflix would not want to lose an actor like Cavill who already holds a superhero persona for playing Superman for a series like ‘The Witcher’.

Even though ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 has faced many roadblocks, they haven’t bowed down to the events. Living in the fear of losing their favourite actor, fans are desperately waiting to see what happens next on ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and are hoping that Cavill continues to be part of the series in the seasons beyond that.

Do you think Henry Cavill will be fired by ‘The Witcher’ makers? Let us know your opinion about Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’ in the comments box below.