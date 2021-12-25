Henry Cavill Drops The Bomb: Threatens Netflix To Have Him Back On The Witcher

Henry Cavill’s ‘The Witcher’ is one of the most successful series on Netflix. As the makers want to do at least seven more seasons, Henry agreed but has put forth a condition if the makers want Henry to stay on board.

‘The Witcher’ book and the video game series shared one thing, some really great storylines. Never did the books feel that they are forced or being written for the sake of it. When Netflix produced the series, it became a worldwide critical and commercial success. ‘The Witcher’ was immediately renewed for a second season, which was released in December 2021 to an exceptionally good response as well. Now there are talks about a third season. But there was a question. Given Henry Cavill’s busy filming schedules, has it ever been a possibility that the series might last for another seven episodes, as the series creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has in mind? Lauren has clarified that she has a lot of ideas for the further seasons and she can clearly see ‘The Witcher’ running for seven more seasons. Henry Cavill agreed to it, but not unconditionally.

Henry Cavill recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter where he clarified that he has no problem playing Geralt of Rivia for the next seven seasons. But, as per him, this ambitious plan needs to work on one condition. That condition is to keep the high-quality programming standards intact. He also mentioned that he would want the writers to respect the source material, the books while writing the screenplays for the next seasons. Thus, in a way, he wants utmost respect to be paid to the original author of The Witcher book series, Andrzej Sapkowski. If the showrunners keep up with this promise, Henry will have no problem playing the monster-hunting warrior for the next seven seasons.

These conditions don’t seem too far-fetched for the creators it seems. The writing process of the first two seasons has been a major sign that the writers respect the source material truly and are faithful to the original author. Despite that, there are minor changes made to the overall storyline in order to make it fit for the television medium. But that much is warranted, given the fact that books and TV shows are two vastly different mediums. Henry also has some ideas for the character, which is a slight diversion from the books. People at Netflix did mention that Henry’s involvement in the series is way above just being the actor on the sets. Henry suggested making a few changes to the second season and asked the makers to open up the character of Geralt a bit more. Hence, a few more dialogues for Geralt were added.

Henry Cavill ‘The Witcher 3’

The second season initially focuses on the third book in ‘The Witcher’ book series, titled ‘The Last Wish’. It will give the audience easy access to understand the different family dynamics and relationships between several key characters in the series. The season will perhaps also see Geralt taking Ciri back to his home in Kaer Morhen.

While the makers and Henry have agreed on the seven-season run of the series, there is still Netflix’s nod to come. Netflix is notorious to pull the plugs on various series’ abruptly. So far, season 2 is performing quite well and there is a good chance that season 3 will be announced sooner rather than later.

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 17, 2021, and has received some really good reviews. The wait for season 3 is already on!



