Henry Cavill Has A Surprise Gift For HBO Max — Your Hint Is Superman

Guess Henry Cavill is not at all ready to give up on the title of Superman – that’s exactly why he is forcing Warner Media for a solo ‘Superman’ show on HBO Max.

Whether you know him best as Sherlock Holmes, August Walker, Geralt of Rivia, or the Man of Steel himself, Henry Cavill has been etching his way into the hearts of the audience for nearly two decades now. And his power isn’t dwindling. Presently, ‘The Witcher’ star does not play major roles in the DCEU, however, he has not given up on the red cape yet. A little birdie told us that our Superman Henry Cavill is actively campaigning for his own series on HBO Max. How true is it?

Superman Henry Cavill to headline a solo HBO Max show

A ‘Superman’ show is on the plate already!

Why does Cavill want a solo show?

Superman Henry Cavill to headline a solo HBO Max show

Despite his short appearances in the DC movies, Cavill can come back in a couple of different ways – stand-alone movie, mini-series, or more. There are plans to put him back in the big red cape once again.

Video Credits: CinemaBlend

To our latest knowledge, Henry Cavill has asked for a ‘Superman’ show on HBO Max. Sources tell us that he asked Warner Media if they have any vested interest in seeing him headline a solo show.

He has worked hard to get his figure popular with fans, and this might prove helpful in times when Henry Cavill is trying for an HBO Max show for ‘Superman’. Has he been successful in convincing WB already? Or does he have to put in more effort?

A ‘Superman’ show is on the plate already!

After the debate over whether Henry Cavill will return to play Superman in the DCEU, Warner Bros. may be working on two new ‘Superman’ movies with the actor reprising his role.

Henry Cavill giving HBO Max a Superman show opportunity

It is not clear whether they will be direct sequels to Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ or carry completely different storylines. Does this mean that Henry Cavill’s demand for a solo ‘Superman’ show on HBO Max won’t be fulfilled?

But Cavill has been pushing so hard to star in a solo show! Has he been given two movies instead of a show or will things change in the future?

Why does Cavill want a solo show?

If you were to ask the fans, they would not want to wait any further to watch their favourite superhero return to the screens. People were infuriated that Cavill’s involvement in DCEU was minimized.

But the news of Henry Cavill reprising his role as Superman for HBO Max has sent a wave of excitement among the fans. The actor has made perfectly clear that he wants to remain Superman for as long as he can.

Cavill once told Variety:

“I’ve always been a fan of Superman. With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you offset. When you meet children, children don’t necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there’s a responsibility that comes with that. Because it is such a wonderful character, it’s actually a responsibility I’m happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come.”

Video Credits: Looper

In a nutshell, whether Henry Cavill returns as Superman on the big screen or HBO Max, he has definitely got the fans in his corner. Then why not give him his own ‘Superman’ show on HBO Max?

What do you think? Do you want Cavill to reprise his role in the movies? Or do you want him to keep pushing to star in a solo show? Drop in your views in the comments below. We are reading!