Henry Cavill Robbed By Robert Pattinson!

‘Batman’ actor Robert Pattinson was already a global heartthrob among young fans as the beloved telepathic vampire, Edward Cullen. His memorable performance, as the protagonist of Stephenie Meyer’s ‘Twilight Saga’, earned him the role of the ‘The Dark Knight’ later on, which is easily the biggest role in the actor’s career. But did you know that Pattinson wasn’t the first choice for the role?

Apparently ‘Superman’ actor Henry Cavill was actually the real Edward Cullen! Here’s all you need to know about the battle of these caped superheroes to bag the coveted role of Cullen.

Stephenie Meyer, the author of the ‘Twilight Saga’, developed the character of the protagonist, Edward Cullen, as a kind, yet stoic vampire with special telepathic abilities. Needless to mention, this romance fantasy hero is also insanely good-looking. Naturally, the character was to be played by an actor who could do justice to the drool-worthy character of Edward Cullen alongside his lover Bella Swan (played by Kristen Stewart in the movies).

In 2007, the author had penned down her casting ideas for the films in a blog. Among the potential actors she listed to play Cullen’s role, Henry Cavill topped her choices. A charming and young actor, Cavill, like Pattinson, had very few acting credits to his name in 2004, when the books were supposed to be filmed. By the time the casting process began in 2007, Henry had aged, and no longer fit the description of the handsome teen immortal vampire that Meyer had initially picturised. Even as Summit Entertainment finally chose Robert Pattinson as the protagonist of the saga, Meyer insisted upon casting Cavill as his adoptive father Carlisle Cullen. However, the role was later on bagged by Peter Facinelli.

Robert Pattinson first rose to fame with his performance as Cedric Diggory in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire‘ in 2005. In spite of his brief appearance in the film, the actor was immediately noticed as a potential actor to play the role of Cullen in the romance fantasy fiction series by Stephenie Meyer. Pattinson perfectly fit the shoes of Cullen, thanks to his pale skin tone, intense eyes and flawlessly chiselled jawline. Meyer expressed her enthusiasm with Summit Entertainment’s choice of casting Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen. “I am ecstatic with Summit’s choice for Edward. There are very few actors who can look both dangerous and beautiful at the same time, and even fewer who I can picture in my head as Edward. Robert Pattinson is going to be amazing”, expressed Meyer in an interview with “Teen Vogue”.

Edward Cullen gave a significant push to the young actor’s career, who soon became the heartthrob of ‘Twilight’ fans globally. Popularly identified as the ‘Twilight’ guy, Pattinson demonstrated his acting skills in the five-film saga, which later on earned him excellent roles in films like ‘Remember Me’, ‘The Lighthouse’ and recently, ‘The Batman’.

How did the vampire transform into the Dark Knight?

Pattinson’s journey from being Cedric Diggory to a teen-vamp and finally being donned as the caped crusader is rather remarkable, as it shows the actor’s growth and development in terms of his acting skills. The character of Edward Cullen has been subjected to several criticisms over time, but it did play a significant role in pushing Pattinson’s acting career forward. Debates among DC fans got pretty intense, as to whether the ‘Twilight’ guy could ever pull off being the defender of Gotham. For all we have seen so far, Pattinson has indeed proved himself again.

Henry Cavill, the could-be-vampire, has also been a part of the DC Extended Universe as the ‘Man of Steel‘. Nevertheless, it has been rumoured that the actor may not don the red cape in the upcoming DC movies. Both Cavill and Pattinson have had rather exciting acting careers being superheroes in fantasy fiction. It is only more interesting to imagine how Henry would have fared as the much-adored teen-vamp Edward Cullen. Could Henry Cavill make a better Edward Cullen? Tell us in the comments below!