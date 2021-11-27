Shocker! Henry Cavill Replaced By Matt Bomer For The Witcher Season 3

Henry Cavill is the new target of Variety magazine that is notorious for providing some shocking stories from Hollywood. It has been written that Witcher season 2 has been a ridiculously dragged affair and the makers have now made their mind to replace the lead star Henry Cavill. They actually have found another hot replacement for the Superman actor.

The Witcher creators has found a new Geralt for The Witcher season 3

Misfortunes lined up for The Witcher all because of Henry Cavill?

How true is the replacement news from Variety Magazine

The Witcher creators has found a new Geralt for The Witcher season 3

Fans of Cavill are already sitting on their edges to know every bit about The Witcher. They don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. The shoot of The Witcher season 2 remained in the news for all the wrong reasons. Everyone felt that lady luck has left the hit Netflix series forever.

According to the reports published in the Variety magazine, Matt Bomer is seriously being considered to play Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. The actor is hugely popular for playing the con artist Neil Caffrey in the TV series “The White Collar”. Fans of Bomer are excited to see him play a fantasy character. However, on the other hand, fans of Henry Cavill feel betrayed by the clandestine plans of the makers.

A fan theory justified the decision by makers saying Henry Cavill’s stars are not favourable for multiple series movies or TV. They are pointing to the way the popular superhero Superman couldn’t do much since the time Henry Cavill wore the cape. Before this, the franchise was a rage among kids and adults. The Witcher makers have become conscious of this fact and this is the reason they are trying to get rid of Henry Cavill as soon as possible.

Misfortunes lined up for The Witcher all because of Henry Cavill?

One of the most popular video game’s OTT adaptations was left with no choice and had to stop filming just after the makers kickstarted the shoot for the second season. One of the actors, Kristofer Hivju fell prey to the COVID 19 disaster that was starting to spread its wings. Later when the pandemic spread throughout the world, governments of most of the countries imposed strict lockdowns to force everyone at home so that there is less chance of contracting the virus. Because of this all attempts to continue the shoot had to be suspended until mid-August. When it seemed things were back to normal, a strict quarantine was imposed in England due to the emergence of the beta form of the virus. The whole world was relaxing the lockdown rules, but the UK was still under high alert. Since the major part of filming happens in England, The Wicher season 2 suffered in being in England at the wrong time.

Misfortunes lined up for The Witcher all because of Henry Cavill?

When everything was back to normalcy, Henry Cavill suffered a serious injury after jumping with the armour. One of the fan sections that is happy with the replacement says that the misfortunes encountered by The Witcher season 2 is because of Henry Cavill, setting the analogy with Superman.

According to them, the makers don’t want him anymore and have searched for another good looking face to play Geralt ( who is described as ugly in the books).

How true is the replacement news from Variety Magazine?

Henry Cavill is still in for playing Geralt in The Witcher in season 2. There’s no official update from the makers or Cavill himself regarding his departure before Teh Witcher season 3. Hence we can take the news in the Variety magazine with a pinch of salt. Fans of Henry must pray that Variety’s news is mere gossip.

Let us know your views on the replacement of Henry Cavill with Matt Bomer in the comments box below.