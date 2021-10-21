Henry Cavill Reduced To A Supporting Character In DCEU

Henry Cavill is said to be interested in reprising his role as Superman in the DCEU’s rumoured ‘Supergirl’ standalone film, which will star Sasha Calle. Is this true? Keep reading to find out.

Henry Cavill is currently filming for a number of projects, including ‘The Witcher’, ‘Enola Homes 2’, and others. While fans are eager to see Cavill in the Kryptonian cape once more, the actor has yet to confirm his return to the DCEU as Superman. While his colleague Ben Affleck is set to reprise his role as Batman in the 2022 film ‘The Flash’, Cavill’s future in the DCEU is uncertain.

However, new reports indicate that Henry is interested in reprising his role as Clark Kent/Superman in DC’s ‘Supergirl’ film, which will star Sasha Calle, who will make her DCEU debut in ‘The Flash’ alongside Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton.

Sasha Calle has been cast as Superman’s biological cousin in the upcoming DCEU film ‘The Flash’. There are rumours that DC may make a standalone ‘Supergirl’ film after Calle’s appearance in the universe after ‘The Flash’. According to Giant Freakin Robot, Henry Cavill is excited to reprise his role as Kryptonian in the film. Cavill most recently appeared in Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ as the superhero. In addition, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will reprise their roles as Batman and Robin in ‘The Flash’.

‘The Flash’, played by Ezra Miller, is set to travel through the DC multiverse, which has fans wondering if Supergirl and Superman could team up in an alternate universe. However, the studio has yet to confirm a standalone ‘Supergirl’ film, and Cavill has previously been linked to several DC projects, none of which have materialised.

Regarding Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, the rumour suggests that Warner Bros. is paying attention to fans who have been requesting Cavill’s return for several years. While it has not been stated, it is widely assumed that Dwayne Johnson and his production team want Henry Cavill to return to the role of Superman.

Henry Cavill is managed by Dany Garcia, Johnson’s former wife and business partner, and co-founder of their Seven Bucks production company, which includes producer credit on ‘Shazam!’ and ‘Black Adam’.

It’s possible that Johnson issued an ultimatum to Warner Bros.: either bring back Henry Cavill as Superman (for future ‘Black Adam’ films and potential solo ‘Man of Steel films’), or Johnson will leave the DCEU (along with Cavill, and both are headed to Marvel, something WB would be dead set against happening).