Henry Cavill Put Superman Role At Stake For A Stupid Video Game

‘Batman v Superman’ star Henry Cavill talks about the time he almost missed Zack Snyder’s Superman call because he was playing World of Warcraft.

Cavill didn’t have much luck in Hollywood prior to winning his ‘Man of Steel’ job, believe it or not. Despite his appearances on iconic TV shows like ‘The Tudors’, he was passed up for several major roles. James Bond, like Superman, was one of the cast members who ran away. Cavill test auditioned for another DC film before landing the role of Superman in ‘Man of Steel’, but it never materialised. He didn’t get the part the first time around, but he did get it later. Keep reading to find out how Henry Cavill almost missed a role because of this reason.

Highlights —

The World of Warcraft days

“I missed the call from Zack Snyder” – Henry Cavill

The World of Warcraft days

Before taking on the iconic role of Superman in films like ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, Henry Cavill reportedly spent his time playing World of Warcraft. On the most recent episode of ‘Conan’, Cavill reminded everyone of his World of Warcraft days, claiming that his time playing the game nearly cost him the role of Superman.

Related: Henry Cavill Leaving The Witcher 3 For DCEU

How Henry Cavill Almost Lost the Role of Superman in Zack Snyder’s ‘Man of Steel’ because of a video game

Cavill claims he was in the middle of a dungeon when his phone rang. Instead of answering the phone right away, as someone waiting for a call back to play Superman might, Cavill simply let it ring. He then looked up to see who was calling and realised it was director Zack Snyder. Snyder had already hung up before Cavill could answer the phone.

Related: Henry Cavill Felt Ashamed After Wearing The Superman Suit For The First Time

“I missed the call from Zack Snyder” – Henry Cavill

During an interview with Jay Leno, the actor acknowledged that he missed the call because of a very gamer reason: World of Warcraft.

Video Credits: Heb Hel

“I’m a big PC gamer, and I was playing an online game called World of Warcraft. I was playing this game, and you can’t save it. You can’t pause or anything, and other people are relying on you to play on a team. And it was a high point of the game. And so, the phone’s ringing and I’m ignoring it because I’m not going to bail on these guys. And I look down, and it’s Zack Snyder calling. So, I dive for the phone, and I missed the call from Zack Snyder — the one I’d been waiting for, for ‘Man of Steel’”.

Of course, we know that all worked out for Cavill because he co-starred in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, the highest-grossing picture of all time. However, it’s weird to think that World of Warcraft, of all things, nearly cost him the part of one of history’s most well-known superheroes.