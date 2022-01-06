Henry Cavill Playing Superman Destroyed His Love Life: Here’s How!

Henry Cavill is the perfect British gentleman. But how many of us could ever think of a scenario where Henry might have a problem getting into romantic relationships. In an interview, Henry mentioned how playing Superman plays with his insecurities!

Henry Cavill became an internationally renowned actor after starring as Superman in the DCEU. His fan-following grew in millions around the world, which has been quite evident since the voices to further the DCEU Superman saga are stronger than ever. But at the cost of achieving all that, Henry Cavill has some regrets. According to him, one thing that suffered the most during his turn as Superman is his love life. In an interview with Men’s Journal, Henry revealed quite a few things about how playing Superman and preparing for the role has taken a toll on his emotional relationships.

When Henry Cavill was first hired to play the role in the early 2010s, he was nowhere near being in the perfect shape to play the most iconic superhero of all time. Signing on to play Superman meant that his physique needs to be as perfect as it could. Hence, the hard work required to achieve that took time and effort and a lot of willpower. But Henry had all that within as he was extremely grateful for the opportunity and wanted to leave no stone unturned in making that role as authentic as it could possibly be. We can safely assume that he did succeed in achieving that as besides his acting prowess, his insane physical transformation was another major talking point as he donned the classic blue and red suit. In an earlier interview, Henry had clearly mentioned that achieving the Superman look is a calculated and methodical process. It wasn’t as simple as pumping irons and hitting the gym a few hours a day.

“There is no one Superman workout”, Cavill said in an interview with Men’s Journal. “There are lots of different kinds of workouts required for the Superman physique. It’s become a body-sculpting thing. You’re balancing the diet as much as you can, trying to keep the body proportionate.”

Henry’s Superman shape continued for the better part of the last decade. But it came with a cost, as per Henry. Apparently, it wasn’t as good with the potential romantic partners. “There’s a blessing in being Superman. You get more attention. But there’s also a curse, which is that you’d better f******g look like Superman any time you need to get your kit off”, Cavill said. Clearly, it stems from Henry’s insecurities about his own physique. Once people start seeing you as the literal God, there’s no going back from that. It makes him feel insecure occasionally.

“If I look in the mirror I might say, ‘You’re looking good!’ Other days, like today, because I’m off-season and haven’t been training, I’ll say, ‘Look at you, you fat f***’”, Cavill revealed. He also went on to reveal how these insecurities cause him to get potential partners. His self-talk would include stuff such as, “Mate, you’re a mess. If you were to meet a bird out in a bar and bring her home, she’s expecting Superman. This is not Superman and she’s going to be mega-disappointed”.

Now that’s interesting. Who could ever think a ‘perfect’ Greek-God like Henry Cavill himself would be insecure about his physique enough to jeopardize his potential romantic relationships? It’s good that he has to maintain that physique for ‘The Witcher’ as well though. Just in case, you know.

