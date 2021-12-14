Henry Cavill On The Finish Line To Become Next The James Bond

The quest for the replacement of Daniel Craig for the role of James Bond has been on for some time, ever since Daniel stepped down. If the English betting market is taken as a sign, then Henry Cavill is going to be the new James Bond.

The hunt for the next James Bond is very much on and Henry Cavill is among the strongest contenders to bag the iconic role. If bets were being placed over who could be the next James Bond, Henry Cavill will certainly be the bet that almost everyone will be taking, quite literally in this case. There is more than one reason for that. The topmost reason was Henry’s body of work in the past decade, which has made him one of the most sought after A-listers in Hollywood. Another reason is the fact that he was the runner up to Daniel Craig when the search was on for the next James Bond in the mid-2000s. Even now, while Tom Hardy and Idris Elba are two major contenders, it seems like Henry Cavill as the new James Bond is already finalized.

As it turns out, in England, bookies become active around the time when the new James Bond is ready to be announced. This time, if you ask the English bookies who they are speculating to be the next Bond, they will immediately say it’s Henry Cavill. As per the bookies’ odds, Henry is even in a stronger position to be the Bond than he was 15 years ago. Even though he was just 23 years old at that time and was a bit ‘heavy’ to be the Bond, he managed to reach the top 2 spots. Daniel Craig, who was 38-years-old then, was perfectly in shape to play Bond, which became one of the main reasons for him to be selected for the role. But now, circumstances are in favour of Henry, as he is 38-years-old himself and is in the best shape of his physical fitness owing to back to back roles as Superman and Geralt of Rivia. So, his odds are automatically improved.

In the past few months alone, Henry’s odds have drastically improved, owing to the delay in the announcement. Across the UK betting sites, Henry received more bets than any other actor in the race, such as Tom Hardy or Idris Alba. UK bookies Ladbrokes recently told express online – “Henry Cavill has been the subject of a flurry of bets to play Bond this week, and the odds suggest 007 chiefs may turn their attention to the Superman star in the coming weeks and months”. Hence, if the betters are to be believed, Henry Cavill is almost confirmed as the next James Bond.

However, in the recent few months, one other actor has entered the race to star in the next 007 films. ‘Bridgerton‘ star Rege-Jean Page’s name was suddenly being thrown around. A few weeks ago, he was bookies’ best choice to walk into the shoes of Daniel Craig. If that happens to be the case, he would be the first Black actor in history to play the highly coveted role. It was between Elba and Page to become the first-ever Black Bond in the history of the franchise.

It seems like a great idea to cast a black actor in the role of James Bond. But it seems like the audiences will have to wait a bit more to see the first Black Agent 007. For right now, all the gambles are directed towards Henry Cavill, who can be officially announced the next James Bond within a few weeks.

Tell us in the comments who’d you choose as the next James Bond if it was up to you? Also, tell us who’s your favourite James Bond from the past?