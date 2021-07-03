Henry Cavill Is Obsessed With Jim Parsons Since The Big Bang Theory Began

It was not just us, even Henry couldn’t wait to watch new episodes of ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Do you remember the time when we couldn’t wait for the new season of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to arrive? And now that the show has bid us goodbye, we still watch it on repeat. Well, that’s what die-hard fans do, don’t they? And, similar was the case with Henry Cavill who couldn’t stop obsessing over not only the show but also Jim Parsons aka Sheldon Cooper.

In an interview with “US Weekly”, Henry openly confessed his love for ‘The Big Bang Theory’. He said that he could not wait to curl up in his bed and tune in to CBS to watch the latest episodes of ‘TBBT’. Not only this, he even mentioned that he would be over the roof, every time Jim Parsons would win an Emmy. Along with this, he also found the storyline of Howard Wolowitz going to space very intriguing, and could not help himself but burst out laughing every time Sheldon performed his “knocking on the door scene”. And finally, just like many of us, he would keep his fingers crossed to see Penny and Leonard making it work. Henry was such a huge fan that he even said that he hated the summertime as it meant having no new episodes of ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Why did Kaley Cuoco and Henry Cavill break up?

Now that we are talking about Henry’s love for TBBT, we have to talk about his ex-lover, Kaley Cuoco who also rose to fame from this show. We know that Henry and Kaley dated for a few days in 2013, and also became the talk of the town. But what was the real reason for their break up? Where many thought that this was just a publicity stunt, a source close to Kaley in an interview with “Ok magazine” revealed the real reason why the duo split up. It was stated that Kaley Cuoco was very “overwhelmed with the very public Superman relationship”. The actor wasn’t accustomed to the attention and chaos that ensued when she was snapped with Cavill in public.

Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2

Henry Cavill will be seen reprising the role of Geralt of Rivia in season 2 of ‘The Witcher’. As of now, we don’t know when we can expect to see ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 on our TV screens. However, just a few days back, Netflix announced WitcherCon in partnership with CD Projekt Red during Netflix Geeked Week, which will be answering most of the questions we need to know about season 2.

This event will feature Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalortra, as well as showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. It was stated on their official website, “Deep dives into the making of The Witcher games, live-action series, anime film, and merchandise, including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage”. It will also feature “breaking news from the Netflix series and never-before-seen reveals from across The Witcher franchise”.

